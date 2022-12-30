| 11°C Dublin

2023 is going to be a ‘massive’ year for U2 – and Dave Fanning knows why

Dave Fanning with long-time friend Bono Expand

Dave Fanning with long-time friend Bono

Melanie Finn Twitter Email

RTÉ’s Dave Fanning has said it will be “pretty massive” for home band U2 to open up a new €2bn venue in Las Vegas in 2023.

The Irish chart-toppers are mooted to become the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at the Venetian in Nevada late next year as part of a multi-show residency.

