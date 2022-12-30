2023 is going to be a ‘massive’ year for U2 – and Dave Fanning knows why

RTÉ’s Dave Fanning has said it will be “pretty massive” for home band U2 to open up a new €2bn venue in Las Vegas in 2023.

The Irish chart-toppers are mooted to become the first group to perform at the MSG Sphere at the Venetian in Nevada late next year as part of a multi-show residency.

Although it’s yet to be officially confirmed, frontman Bono said recently they have “something special” planned for the 30-year anniversary of Achtung Baby amid speculation the band will be the venue’s opening act.

“They are supposed to be doing this residency which is not a Celine Dion thing anymore – every band does residencies now in Vegas,” said Fanning.

“The thing about Vegas is, everybody goes there so there’s cheap flights from all over the States – so if you can have the whole set-up there, you don’t even have to bring the tour on the road, it’s brilliant. And everybody goes there for two or three days and then you go home.

“I think U2 are almost privileged in a way to be opening this new venue. The venue is a new place owned by Madison Square Garden, it only takes 18,000 or 19,000 people and it’s a venue worth €2bn. So I think the lights in the roof will be reviewed as much as the band, in the way the venue will work to make the whole experience that much better.

“In two or three years’ time, every single person will have played there. But to open it, it’s going to be pretty massive, it’s going to be huge.

“They are the biggest rock band that America has known for the last number of years.”

Described as the next generation in live entertainment, it will give attendees a multi-sensory experience of sound and light effects inside the largest spherical structure ever built.

Spearheaded by James Dolan of Madison Square Garden and due to open in September 2023, the new venue will have a standing capacity for 20,000 or 17,500 seated guests with 23 VIP suites.

For U2, the residency will represent the next stage in their lengthy career, which spans over four decades, having sold out stadium venues all over the world.

As proof of their enduring popularity, it took just minutes for Bono’s solo shows for his new book, Surrender, to sell out in intimate venues all over the world.

Music expert Fanning, who has had a long-standing relationship with the band, said he was “amazed” at how good his solo show was at the 3Olympia last month.

“Nobody quite knew what to expect but I was amazed at it, the way he moved around the stage. It was lovely – it was about the three guys, his wife, about his parents and about Pavarotti. It was an incredible one-man show,” he said.

Fanning recently returned to the small screens with his third series of Fanning at Whelan’s which is currently airing on Virgin Media Two and runs until January 14.

Showcasing the best in Irish talent, he will feature a total of 25 different bands while also welcoming guests from the world of music including Bob Geldof, Louis Walsh and Joe Elliott of Def Leppard.

The show, supported by Guinness and Whelan’s, is a real medley of emerging acts and established performers.

“It’s just a microcosmic look at some of the stuff out there, at the people trying to make it and those who have made it,” said Fanning. “Some people have six or seven albums out, some people have three out and some are bringing out their first album. So it’s that kind of B-Division, next-step people.

“A lot of it is very good and some of it wouldn’t necessarily be for me at all.”