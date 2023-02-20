2022 ‘most violent year in a decade’ for LGBTI people in Europe

The number of violent incidents that affected members of the LGBTI community in Europe and Central Asia last year was the highest over the last decade, new research has found.

The independent organisation ILGA-Europe has published its Annual Review of the Human Rights Situation of LGBTI People in the region and it found that 2022 was the “most violent year” in the last decade.

ILGA-Europe said the violent incidents included “planned, ferocious attacks” and “suicides” in the wake of “rising and widespread hate speech from politicians, religious leaders, right-wing organisations and media pundits”.

This is the 12th edition of ILGA-Europe’s report, which has charted what it describes as the "growing phenomenon” of anti-LGBTI speech, as “antipathy for LGBTI people has been driven and then exploited for political gain”.

The organisation has found that as a result of hate speech, attacks on LGBTI people with a “conscious and deliberate will to kill and injure” have increased to "unprecedented levels”, including two terror attacks outside LGBTI bars in Norway and Slovakia, that “killed four people and maimed 22” in total.

“There are reports of more murders and many suicides of LGBTI people across Europe, and not only in countries that are seen to be more regressive,” the review states.

ILGA-Europe’s executive director, Evelyne Paradis, said the organisation has argued for many years the hate speech, in all forms, “translates into actual physical violence”.

“This year, we have seen that violence become increasingly planned and deadly, leaving LGBTI people feeling unsafe in countries across Europe. We have seen proof that anti-LGBTI hate speech is not just the words of marginal leaders or would-be autocrats, but a real problem with dire consequences for people and communities.

"This phenomenon is not only in countries where hate speech is rife, but also in countries where it is widely believed that LGBTI people are progressively accepted,” she said.

The report found that while hate speech and its consequences have reached “critical levels”, national and local courts are reacting and prosecutions are on the rise in several countries, however, Ms Paradis said “not enough” is being done.

“While we are getting better at dealing with outcomes, the focus has to be on stopping hate speech in all its forms. Across Europe, many politicians have reacted with horror to the killings of LGBTI people this year, and while clear expressions of solidarity are always needed, it does not address the foundation of the problem, which is the proliferation of using hatred against LGBTI people for political gain.

"Our leaders need to find ways to proactively fight the rise of hate speech, rather than finding themselves in the position of reacting to its consequences,” she added.

The review also highlighted the positive impact of activists across the region in “driving positive social change” and pushing legal protection forward, in the face of opposition.

Katrin Hugendubel, advocacy director with ILGA-Europe, said LGBTI activists are the “central players” in countries where progress has been made.

“Such as Spain and Finland where huge effort went into successfully keeping self-determined legal gender recognition on the right political track, despite fierce opposition,” she said.