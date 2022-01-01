2021 saw lowest number of deaths on Irish Roads since records began

Provisional statistics show that the number of road deaths in Ireland in 2021 dropped to a record low, making it the safest year since road deaths were first recorded in 1959.

A total of 130 people died in 119 fatal road collisions in 2021 compared to 146 deaths in 135 fatal road collisions in 2020 – a drop of 11pc.

The figures have been published by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports complied by An Garda Síochána.

The figures also indicate that while 18 pedestrians were killed in 2021, this is the lowest number of pedestrian deaths over the last 25 years and 14 fewer than during 2020.

Passenger deaths also decreased by nine when compared to 2020 to 16, while cyclist deaths also dropped by three to seven in total for 2021.

There were increases in fatalities among both drivers – with 68 killed which a yearly increase of seven - and motorcyclists – with four more killed when compared to 2020 bringing the yearly total to 21.

Provisional figures for serious injuries indicate that 1,091 serious injuries were recorded up to the 21 December 2021 compared 1,105 in 2020.

The report shows that of the 84 drivers and passengers who were killed in seatbelt-equipped motor vehicles in 2021, 37 (44pc) were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision; 24 (29pc) were not wearing a seatbelt, while for the remaining 23 fatalities, the use of seatbelts is not yet known (27pc).

Driver and passenger fatalities represented almost two thirds of all deaths (65pc) in 2021, while 24pc of fatalities occurred on urban roads and 76pc on rural roads.

Over half of fatalities involved people aged between 16 and 45 years (55pc).

Compared to 2020, there were increases in fatalities in the 16-25 age group (7) and the 75 and over years age group (1). All remaining age groups saw decreases in 2021 when compared to 2020.

Males accounted for 75pc of all road deaths at 97 compared to 33 females. Of the 68 driver fatalities, 16 were aged 36-45 years and 12 were aged 75 or more years, while a high number of driver fatalities (50) were male according to the analysis.

Commenting on the country’s road safety performance in 2021 Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton said: “It is very welcome news that there has been a reduction in the number of road deaths and serious injuries this year.

"I want to thank road users for making it a safer year, especially after 2020 was such a bad year for road safety. However, I am conscious that this news will come as cold comfort to those who have been injured and the families left grieving the loss of a loved one. It reminds us that one death or serious injury is one too many.”

The report shows that the highest number of road fatalities were recorded in Dublin (20), followed by Galway (12), Meath (11) and Tipperary (10). These four counties accounted for 41pc of all road deaths across 2021.

Three counties - Offaly, Carlow and Leitrim – recorded no road deaths last year.

January (4), February (5) and November (4) had the lowest number of fatalities in 2021, while August was the deadliest month with 22 road fatalities recorded overall, followed by 18 in April and 17 in July.

Tuesday (23) was the most dangerous day in 2021, followed by Monday (21), Thursday (21) and Saturday (21). 45pc of fatalities occurred between 12pm and 8pm and there were 15 fatalities between midnight and 6am (12pc).

Chairperson of the RSA Liz O’Donnell said: “Looking at the provisional road collision data it’s encouraging to see that there were decreases in the number of passenger, pedestrian, and cyclist deaths this year.

“However, the increase in the number of driver deaths and motorcyclist deaths is a cause for concern.

"The number of serious injuries is also of concern. For every road death in 2021 there were over eight people seriously injured. Prevention of serious injuries needs to be a focus for us all next year.

"Given that 75pc of all road deaths were male, we must continue to target interventions at this group.

"It is vital that we continue the downward trend across all road user categories in 2022 and beyond. The priority for us all, government departments, agencies, industry, representative bodies, and individuals is to embrace the shared responsibility that’s at the heart of the new road safety strategy.”

Gardaí have confirmed that over the course of last year over 175,000 drivers were detected committing speeding offences, 23,000 were found to be using a mobile while driving, almost 8,800 arrests were made for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, 7,000 were detected for seatbelt offences, while over 7,500 unaccompanied learner drivers were detected.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Garda Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: “I want to take this opportunity to thank the majority of law abiding road users who acted responsibly in 2021 and to the road users who supported the road safety initiatives of An Garda Síochána and the RSA.

Regrettably, there are some drivers who continue to put not only their own lives but the lives of other road users at risk.”

“As we look to 2022, I want to reaffirm our commitment that roads policing and road safety will continue to be a core objective in the Annual Policing Plan of An Garda Síochána.

" We will continue to focus on the main life saver offences of speeding, driving under the influence of an intoxicant, non-wearing of seatbelts, using a mobile while driving and learner drivers driving unaccompanied,” she added.