20|20 Centenary: Michael Hogan – shot in the back as he crawled off the Croke Park pitch

Julianne McKeigue, events and education organiser at the GAA Museum in Croke Park, has a close family link with the events of Bloody Sunday.

Her grand-uncle was Michael Hogan, perhaps the best-known victim of the day. Hogan, aged 24 from Grangemockler in Co Tipperary, was the only player to be killed at Croke Park on Bloody Sunday, and the Hogan Stand is named after him.

It is fitting that 100 years on, McKeigue has been involved in organising events to mark the centenary.

Hogan was a brother of her grandmother, Kattie, who is buried in the same grave as the Tipperary player in his home village.

McKeigue is proud of the link, but she says that the topic was not frequently discussed in her family.

“After what happened in the War of Independence and the Civil War, people didn’t really talk about it,” she says. “It’s really now, with an anniversary, that people talk about it.

“It was when I was at school and I chose Bloody Sunday for my Leaving Cert history project that I really took a great interest in it. But my involvement in Croke Park and the museum was coincidental.”

McKeigue has been involved in organising lectures to mark the centenary, but events have had to be curtailed because of the coronavirus.

Lectures marking the centenary and other historical material are available at crokepark.ie/bloodysunday, and an exhibition will be open when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Hogan was the corner back on the team and came from a farming background. His family home in Grangemockler is still in the Hogan family. His brother Dan was a senior figure in the IRA.

On the day before the match, he had boarded a train to Dublin in Ballybrophy to meet his team-mates. Members of the team became involved in a fight with British soldiers on the train.

Hogan was marking Dublin’s star forward Frank Burke of University College Dublin in the match. The first signs of trouble came 10 minutes into the game, soon after 3pm. Hogan was shot in the back as he fled the pitch to escape gunfire, crawling along the ground.

His team-mate Tommy Ryan, recalling the day, said: “Going across to Hogan, I tried to lift him, but the blood was spurting from a wound in his back and I knew he was very badly injured.

“He made the exclamation when I lifted him, ‘Jesus, Mary and Joseph! I am done!’ and he died on the spot. My hands and my jersey were covered in blood.”

In the aftermath another team-mate, Ned O’Shea, identified the body and Tipperary priest Fr Crotty knelt beside him to say an Act of Contrition. Hogan’s body was taken to the Mater hospital and his mother at home in Tipperary was informed of his death by two local priests.

In 1925, the GAA named the Hogan Stand at Croke Park in his honour. Hogan’s brother Dan became chief of staff of the Defence Forces in 1927.

“He ended up going to America and then just disappeared,” says McKeigue. Two of Hogan’s sisters became nuns.

The Hogan Cup, the trophy presented to the winners of the All-Ireland secondary schools football championship, is named after another sibling, Brother Thomas Hogan.