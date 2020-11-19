| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

20|20 Centenary: Michael Hogan – shot in the back as he crawled off the Croke Park pitch

Julianne McKeigue – a descendant of the Tipperary defender, who was Bloody Sunday’s highest-profile victim – on the ties that bind them

Julianne McKeigue, grand-niece of Michael Hogan, in the GAA Museum in Croke Park. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

Julianne McKeigue, grand-niece of Michael Hogan, in the GAA Museum in Croke Park. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Julianne McKeigue, grand-niece of Michael Hogan, in the GAA Museum in Croke Park. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Julianne McKeigue, grand-niece of Michael Hogan, in the GAA Museum in Croke Park. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

Julianne McKeigue, events and education organiser at the GAA Museum in Croke Park, has a close family link with the events of Bloody Sunday.

Her grand-uncle was Michael Hogan, perhaps the best-known victim of the day. Hogan, aged 24 from Grangemockler in Co Tipperary, was the only player to be killed at Croke Park on Bloody Sunday, and the Hogan Stand is named after him.

It is fitting that 100 years on, McKeigue has been involved in organising events to mark the centenary.

Privacy