€20,000 for boy who suffered burn injury from hairdryer

The money will be invested until the little boy turns 18, court was told

A JUDGE has approved a €20,080 payout for a four-year-old boy who suffered a burn injury from a hairdryer in a hotel leisure centre 18 months ago.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Brian O’Callaghan approved the pay-out for Cian Clohessy McMullan who turns five next February. The money will be held in trust for Cian until he turns 18.

Cian was aged three when he pressed the ‘on’ button on a hairdryer at the leisure centre at the Quality Hotel at Youghal, Co Cork, in June 2019.

The personal injury action against Swift Castle Ltd, trading as Quality Hotel, Youghal, was taken by the boy’s father Derek McMullan of Moyglass, Crusheen, Co Clare.

Counsel for Derek McMullen, Elaine Houlihan, told the court: “As Cian pressed the ‘on’ button, there was a spark and he suffered an electrical shock.”

Ms Houlihan said Cian was on holiday in June 2019 in Youghal where he was in the leisure centre with his mother and sister.

“The hairdryer was in his reach and literally he picked it up, and the next thing his mother knew is that there was a spark.”

She said there was no fire, “but there was a spark”.

Ms Houlihan said the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) assessment of €20,080 addressed both the physical injury and psychological injuries sustained.

She said: “The physical injury manifested itself as a burn and Cian was admitted as a precaution to Cork University Hospital (CUH) overnight."

She said the primary burn was to Cian’s right inner arm “and there was an exit wound on his T-shirt”.

Ms Houlihan said: “There was a red blister on his right inner arm and you will see from the medical reports that thankfully, that has resolved to a very faint outline."

She said: “I looked at it this morning and you would really have to strain to see it.”

Ms Houlihan said a doctor who looked at the injury for the PIAB stated that “it would be un-noticeable unless you were aware of where the original burn was located”.

She said: “Psychologically, he doesn’t want to go to that hotel again which is understandable and he also doesn’t want to use hairdryers in leisure centres.”

Judge O’Callaghan said the €20,080 would be invested for Cian until he turns the age of 18.

The judge said he was “delighted’ to approve the settlement, stating that he had no hesitation in following Ms Houlihan’s very clear recommendation to accept the PIAB assessment.

Judge O’Callaghan also approved the pay-out of €1,066 in fees and expenses.

Online Editors