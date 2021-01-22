€20,000 compensation for teen injured in fall on ‘excessively wet’ floor in Lidl store

An 18-year-old student, who injured her right ankle when she slipped and fell on “an excessively wet floor surface” in a Lidl supermarket five years ago, has accepted a €20,000 settlement from the company.

Barrister Richard Wixted told Judge John O’Connor in the Circuit Civil Court today that Rosalinda Milosavijevic had been injured in the incident at Lidl’s Fortunestown, Tallaght, store when she was 13.

Mr Wixted, who appeared with Jacqueline McManus Solicitors, said the girl’s injury had not resolved until at least 18 months after the fall.

He said Rosalinda, of Tyman North Lawns, Tallaght, had fallen on an excessively wet floor surface in May 2015 and had been treated in Tallaght Hospital casualty department.

Mr Wixted said an earlier settlement offer had been rejected by Rosalinda and her mother, Natalija Lazarevic, but the company now had increased its terms of settlement to include a payment of €20,000 and €1,285 for expenses and special damages as well as legal costs.

Judge O’Connor said that since Ms Milosavijevic had in the meantime attained her majority it was not necessary for him to direct a lodgement of the money into court.

The settlement could be paid directly to Ms Milosavijevic.

He said the settlement negotiated by the girl’s legal team was a good one and had been recommended as an appropriate outcome by them.

