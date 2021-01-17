2,000 student nurses and midwives have placement suspended due to strain on health service

More than 2,000 student nurses have had their placement suspended as of last night.

More than 2,000 student nurses and midwives have had their placements cancelled for at least two weeks to free up supervisory staff for frontline roles as increasing pressure comes on the health service.

The HSE contacted the Department of Health, requesting the placement of first, second and third year placements be suspended.

Fourth year placements will not be affected, according to a decision by the Department of Health on Saturday night.

Nursing and midwifery students in the first three years of their degree go on “supernumerary placement”, which is unpaid. This has been cancelled for two weeks, with specific exemptions for some children’s nursing students in fourth year, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) confirmed.

The affected students will not have to repay this placement time later in order to qualify.

The Department has stated that these students will not be offered temporary healthcare assistant contracts over this period, as they were earlier in the pandemic.

Final year students in their internship will continue to work over the coming two weeks, but the INMO has sought clarity and requested that their pay is increased to the healthcare assistant grade, as it was in March.

The union says that this would “better reflect the workload and risk” final-year interns face.

INMO student representatives will meet to discuss the plans and set out their reaction.

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said: “This is a last-minute decision and further clarity is needed. Students have been put in incredibly risky situations with no pay and weakened protections.

“Those interns who are being asked to continue working need to be valued properly. Earlier in the pandemic, their pay was increased to take account of the risks and workload they faced. The Minister should do the right thing and reinstate that policy.”

