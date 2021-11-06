The National Lottery has revealed that a Daily Million player in Westmeath will be celebrating this weekend after winning the top prize of €1m in last night’s 9pm draw.

It said that the shop where the normal play ticket was purchased will be revealed in the coming days.

The winning numbers for last night’s draw were: 05, 06, 14, 15, 19, 23 and the bonus was 25.

The Westmeath winner has been advised to sign the back of their ticket, which is now worth €1 million, and keep it in a safe place.

The winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm.

Meanwhile, Lotto players will have even bigger prizes to play for in tonight’s draw as the National Lottery has confirmed that it will be adding an additional €1m to the Lotto plus raffle prize fund.

Winners of the Lotto plus raffle typically win €500 in every draw but in tonight’s draw, players are set for a boost to their winnings.

By topping up the raffle prize fund by €1m, each winner will instead claim an equal share of the €1m amount in addition to the €500 prize.

In the main Lotto draw, Lotto players are also set to see a boost to a lower prize tier due to the jackpot remaining capped at €19,060,800.

As the jackpot is capped, no additional funds will be added to the jackpot until it is won. The funds that would usually be added to the jackpot will instead continue to flow down to the next prize tier at which there is a winner, as has happened in each of the draws since Saturday 2 October.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “A Daily Million player in Westmeath had quite the start to their weekend by becoming the Lake County’s newest millionaire after winning the top prize of €1m in Friday night’s 9pm draw."

