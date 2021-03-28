18-year-old star of Smother Hazel Doupe had professional boxing training before series started shooting

Murder mystery thriller Smother stars Hazel Doupe and Thomas Levin credit photographer Martin Maguire if possible. The show airs Sunday nights on RTE.

The 18-year-old star of the new RTE murder mystery thriller Smother had professional boxing training and a workshop with Andy Lee before shooting the series.

Rising star Hazel Doupe, is currently appearing as Ingrid in Smother, defending her father Carl against the angry mob in their small town in Co Clare.

The series, which airs on Sunday nights on RTE is set in West Cork, but much of the filming was in Clare.

In the first episode, we see Val Ahern’s husband Denis, played by Stuart Graham found dead at the foot of a cliff close to their home the morning after a family party. Val, played by Dervla Kirwan begins the interrogation and so the murder mystery begins.

Hazel said she had professional boxing training before shooting began. The actress also did a “workshop session” with Andy Lee, Irish former middleweight champion.

“The experience was pretty surreal - But so worth it and so rewarding”, said the actress. “I have serious discipline and skill that will protect me in future”, she joked.

Hazel recently won the Aer Lingus Discovery Award at the Virgin Media Dublin International Film Festival, but she says everything is “kinda the same - Life doesn’t flip upside down winning one award.”

“It’s great – it’s really humbling to be noticed like that among a group of other incredible Irish talent and for it all to the same afterwards is really nice,” she said.

The 18-year-old won for her performance in Kathleen Was Here, a powerful short written and directed by Eva Birthistle, focusing on a working-class Dublin teenager’s conflicted relationship with her mother.

Hazel also spoke about her character’s blossoming relationship with Calum - “The relationship with Calum is definitely going to deepen over the next few episodes.”

She said the relationship between Carl and Ingrid is “one of her favourite in the series” and we can expect it to be “built upon” over the season.

“I’m really excited for the audience to get to see that because it was a joy to create”, said the Dublin actress.

Meanwhile, Danish actor Thomas Levin, who plays Hazel’s father in the series, said he was “humbled” by the beautiful landscape while filming in Co Clare.

Thomas, who is known for his role as journalist Ulrik Mørch in all three seasons of the international hit TV-series Borgen, said that the landscape of Lahinch played a big role in the show’s dynamic.

Thomas Levin, plays the character of Carl, and said filming the show was his “first time in Ireland” and on the west coast.

“I was so fortunate every day, waking up and going to bed and looking at that landscape,” he said.

“It humbles you and sets you up in a very good way for acting – it’s beautiful”, he says about the Clare Landscape.

“Every day you’re on set and you go like ‘wow’ this is the office today I can’t believe my luck it’s amazing! – not the weather though”, he joked.

Thomas says the production and cast is “really collaborative”.

“Everybody is very happy and satisfied with their own characters and what they have to do which makes it so easy - It’s a team effort”, he says.

The Danish actor said the cast still managed to go for a pint before lockdown happened.

“It was very nice to know there are differences in where you get the Guinness”, he joked. “I didn’t know, I thought Guinness was the same all over!”

“I had one night where there was a small band coming into a pub and playing traditional music and I was sitting with all these Irish actresses – I felt blessed”, said the Danish actor.

UKTV’s Alibi channel announced on Friday that Smother will be shown in the UK soon - the first international sale for Smother.

