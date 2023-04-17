16-year-old shot in head by homeowner after calling to wrong house to pick up his brothers

A teenager was shot in the head by a homeowner after he rang the wrong doorbell in Kansas City, Missouri, USA. Ralph Yarl (16) was due to pick up his siblings at around 10:30 p.m. on N.E. 115th Terrace. The teen mistakenly went to N.E. 115th Street at which time he was shot by the homeowner. Ralph Yarl is currently in hospital recovering from severe gunshot injuries in the head. The resident was taken into custody, but released pending further evidence and a statement from the victim.