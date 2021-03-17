A Garda ring of steel surrounds RTE in Donnybrook ahead of the expected St Patricks Day protests. Photo by Steve Humphreys 17th March 2021

A total of 16 people have been arrested associated with the anti-lockdown protests in Dublin this afternoon.

A statement from An Garda Síochána outlined that 13 men and three women were arrested and 10 of these have been charged and will appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court this evening at the Criminal Courts of Justice.

Speaking this afternoon, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said: "This has not been a normal St Patrick’s Day. I acknowledge the huge level of compliance and social responsibility demonstrated today. I appeal to the public to continue this effort into this evening, please do not engage in house gatherings or parties or congregate in public spaces and amenities.”

This evening, An Garda Síochána will continue high visibility patrolling at public amenities, conducting checkpoints focused on non-essential travel and people exercising outside 5km of their home, road safety activity and large gatherings that may occur across the country.

Around 200 people gathered at Herbert Park, RTE campus and The Spire, O’Connell Street as part of the anti-lockdown protest this afternoon.

There was a significant garda presence at both events – including a garda helicopter circling over Herbert Park.

Gardaí have created a ‘ring of steel’ barrier around the confines of RTÉ campus in Donnybrook where the protesters are expected to converge later on in the afternoon.

The events were attended by families with young children and there was singing from the bandstand at Herbert Park.

Gardaí have blocked off the Donnybrook Road at the Dublin Bus Depot leading up to RTÉ at Montrose since late morning, and traffic is being diverted away from the area.

Other access roads are also blocked, and there is a very visible presence of gardaí at the entrance gates to the national broadcaster.

Crowd control barriers have been erected at the main entrance on the dual carriageway, so anybody accessing RTÉ has to use the old entrance on Nutley Lane, which is also being heavily policed.

At Herbert Park, gardaí kept a low-key presence of foot patrols.

The garda helicopter looped between Ballsbridge and Donnybrook, assessing the situation from the air.

In the city gardaí have a very visible presence on the street, and at train stations.

The warm spring weather has brought people out to Herbert Park but they sat on the grass and on benches in small family groups enjoying the sunshine.

At around 2pm this afternoon, people started to gather at RTE and Herbert Park.

A man sang from the bandstand in Herbert Park while some placard holders and flag wavers mingled with the growing crowd.

At RTÉ, a number of people stood on the footbridge over the dual carriageway with anti-Covid restriction and anti vaccine placards.

The event in Herbert Park was billed as ‘Le Cheile Day’ and a gathering for mental health.

