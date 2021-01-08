150 villages to benefit from new funding for parks, cycle paths and remote working hubs

Rural and Community Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys said she wants the funding to be used to help communities “get back on their feet and adapt to the ongoing challenges Covid-19 presents”. Photo: Tom Honan

Almost 150 towns and villages will see a range of Covid-19 friendly projects developed through new funding for outdoor cinemas, playgrounds and dog parks.

An extra €15.4m has been allocated to the Town and Village Renewable Scheme for local developments is also aimed at making communities more attractive for remote working.

The 147 projects cleared for funding include several work and study hubs in rural communities along with cycle paths, walkways and biodiversity parks.

Rural and Community Affairs Minister Heather Humphreys said she wants the funding to be used to help communities “get back on their feet and adapt to the ongoing challenges Covid-19 presents”. “It will help make our towns and villages safer places to live, work and do business,” she said.

“The pandemic has made us all appreciate the importance of getting outdoors for a little exercise and fresh air. I am delighted that a wide range of projects being funded today will support the development of recreational amenities such as walkways, cycleways, dog parks, community parks, playgrounds and more,” she said.

“While Remote Working was just a concept a year ago, it has now become an everyday working reality for tens of thousands of people as a result of Covid-19. I am pleased to see so many communities embrace this new reality as they seek to develop remote working facilities, eHubs and co-working spaces,” she added.

The projects include a €200,000 10-desk innovation hub in Claregalway, Galway and the restoration of an old school into a digital hub and playground costing €100,000.

The fund will see €97,451 given to develop an autism friendly park with a playground and a walking/cycling track in Ballinalee, Laois.

Ms Humphreys gave €100,000 to the development of an education facility, nature reserve, public amenity and recreation space at Bailieborough Lake in her own constituency of Cavan.

Online Editors