150 groups sign open letter to Eamon Ryan over fracked gas ban

More than 150 environmental groups, academics, politicians and members of the public have signed an open letter to Environment Minister Eamon Ryan asking him to restate his commitment to a ban on fracked gas imports.

It comes after he appeared to row back on his stand against any development of a commercial liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal.

The letter was composed by groups including Love Leitrim, FutureProof Clare and Safety Before LNG but it has attracted signatures from local and national groups, individuals and some anti-fracking organisations from the US, the UK, Australia, France and Germany.

The letter reminds Mr Ryan of the occasions when he publicly opposed the idea of a commercial LNG operation and points out that he wrote to An Bord Pleanála to oppose the planning application by Shannon LNG which is still awaiting a decision.

He wrote in his submission to the plan: “I wish to make it very clear that the permitting of this project would be in direct contravention to Government policy and therefore it should not, under any circumstances, be permitted.”

The letter writers say: “We call on you to confirm publicly and without delay, that you will honour the commitment you made to the Irish electorate - to implement a policy of banning fracked gas imports via any LNG terminals in Ireland.”

A comment has been sought from the Mr Ryan.

Any LNG development would be controversial because investment in new fossil fuel infrastructure is contrary to good climate policy but also because most LNG comes from fracking.

Fracking is a gas extraction process so harmful to the environment and human health that it is banned in Ireland.