15 Derry pupils end up locked in luggage compartment during school bus morning run… Translink has issued apology

Translink has issued an apology to schoolchildren and sought to reassure parents after it emerged that 15 young pupils ended up in the luggage compartment of a bus on the morning school run.

The Belfast Telegraph was told that a double decker bus arrived to transport children on Friday morning, March 11, at Top of the Hill in the Waterside area of Londonderry. Pupils from Oakgrove Integrated College were waiting to get on the bus.

However, the driver informed them that the main door was broken and they would have to use an emergency door at the back of the bus. It’s understood that a baggage area under the bus was opened by mistake.

According to information provided, around 15 pupils either knowingly, or unknowingly, entered the baggage area and ‘kept crawling through’ in an effort to gain access.

The door shut behind them and the bus continued on its journey towards the college situated at Stradreagh.

Some time later other children on the bus heard the children shouting from underneath and informed the driver.

Pupils were required to give witness statements afterwards and it’s been alleged that one or two ended up with aches and pains.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Translink said it is currently investigating a “recent incident involving pupils on a school bus service” in Derry.

“These pupils did not receive the level of customer care they should have been given, and we apologise unreservedly to these young passengers for this inconvenience,” a spokesperson continued.

“We carry over 55,000 young people to and from school every day, and safety is our top priority.

"This was an unfortunate isolated incident and we will be following up with the young passengers involved.

“We would like to reassure all young people, their parents, carers and school representatives that we have taken steps to ensure this will not happen again.”

Oakgrove Integrated College was founded by local parents and opened in September 1992.

The College has full Grant Maintained status. It is co-educational and its distinctive feature is the planned integrated character.

The school is located at a 36-acre site in the grounds of Gransha Park overlooking the River Foyle and is surrounded by sports pitches, playing areas, wooded areas, shrub areas and a College Green.

The school was contacted for comment.