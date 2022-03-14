| 6.3°C Dublin

15 Derry pupils end up locked in luggage compartment during school bus morning run… Translink has issued apology

Bus was bringing children to Oakgrove Integrated College when incident occurred

Close

Garrett Hargan

Translink has issued an apology to schoolchildren and sought to reassure parents after it emerged that 15 young pupils ended up in the luggage compartment of a bus on the morning school run.

The Belfast Telegraph was told that a double decker bus arrived to transport children on Friday morning, March 11, at Top of the Hill in the Waterside area of Londonderry. Pupils from Oakgrove Integrated College were waiting to get on the bus.

