13 of 28 hospitals have no free ICU beds as 1,700 now hospitalised with Covid-19

The HSE Chief Executive, Paul Reid, confirmed there are 1,700 people now hospitalised with Covid-19.

There were just 30 free ICU beds in the health service as of last night as 13 of Ireland’s 28 hospitals have reached capacity for critical care.

This comes as HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid this morning confirmed there were 1,700 people in Irish hospitals with Covid-19. This marks the seventh day in a row a new record for people hospitalised with Covid-19 has been set.

“Nobody wants more people sick with Covid-19. 1,700 patients now in hospital & 143 in ICU would swap with any of us. The big ask of everyone is to stay at home & help get our hospitals & nursing homes back to safer levels. Our healthcare teams ask just this of us,” Mr Reid said in a tweet this morning.

Just nine Irish hospitals had more than one free ICU bed as of 6:30pm yesterday evening.

Dr Vida Hamilton, National Clinical Advisor and Group Lead Acute Hospitals, said “all of our hospitals are under extreme pressure at the moment”.

“Looking after patients with Covid-19 is very different to looking after patients who do not have an infectious disease,” Dr Hamilton said, speaking on RTÉ radio.

“We have a number of hospitals with a large number of patients with Covid-19 and there’s no doubt they’re feeling the pressure.

“We have four or five hospitals that are really struggling with patient flow and supporting them to match the demand with the capacity,” Dr Hamilton said.

The acute treatment expert confirmed that there are currently over 4,000 staff across the hospital and acute community who are out on leave due to being close contacts of someone with the virus or having it themselves.

Online Editors