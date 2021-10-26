123 died after catching virus as patients in Northern Trust hospitals

More than 120 patients died after contracting Covid-19 in hospitals in the Northern Trust area, it can be revealed.

A Belfast Telegraph investigation uncovered at least 206 patient deaths are linked to definite or probable Covid healthcare-associated infections (HCAI).

The Southern and South Eastern Trusts refused to provide details, meaning the true toll remains unknown.

An MLA has called for an investigation into Stormont’s decision-making throughout the pandemic.

The Northern Trust took four months to provide a response to a Freedom of Information request from this newspaper.

In that area, which covers four local councils — Antrim and Newtownabbey; Causeway Coast and Glen; Mid and East Antrim, and Mid Ulster — 350 patients contracted a definite or probable HCAI.

Some 250 of those occurred in Antrim Area Hospital. There were 123 deaths in total. Eight patients were also admitted to intensive care units but recovered.

A definite HCAI case has illness onset 15 or more days after admission, while a probable HCAI has illness onset between eight and 14 days after admission.

The Northern Trust said the highly infectious nature of Covid had proved challenging for hospitals, a close-contact environment.

It said its hospitals were frequently operating over capacity — 112pc or higher being common — in an environment that was never designed to contain and manage a highly-infectious disease.

The trust added: “A lot of the early learning has meant that the flow through hospitals has changed significantly and is a lot more complex as a result of the virus and the need to keep positive and negative patients separate as far as is possible, as well as ensuring that any close contacts are traced and managed appropriately.

“The trust has an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Team with professional medical and nursing staff who provide 24/7 IPC advice and continually monitor the situation and make recommendations as considered necessary.

“They also coordinate the required response in the event of any outbreaks.”

The Belfast Telegraph previously revealed at least 78 deaths took place in the Belfast Trust: 44 at the Royal Victoria Hospital; 13 at the Mater; 11 at Musgrave Park and 10 at Belfast City.

Five deaths were recorded after patients were infected in the Western Trust: three in South West Acute Hospital and two in Altnagelvin Hospital.

Meanwhile, a report by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency details 355 Covid-related deaths of those who were working age, 26 (7.3%) of whom were in a health and social care occupation.

However, individual trusts said they cannot determine the number of staff who contracted Covid in the workplace as “it is not possible to conclusively and unequivocally prove” staff contracted the virus while working.

The Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association NI believes “poor planning by policy-makers” led to greater levels of infection in hospitals.

It said from the outset Stormont followed guidance from England and was “far too slow” to acknowledge the need for precautions such as face masks and higher level PPE in hospitals.

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said people who lost loved ones across all trusts should be told what measures were implemented to protect them.

He repeated calls for a public inquiry, saying it would offer bereaved families the chance for some answers.

“We cannot have a ‘nothing to see here approach’ from the minister and the Executive. There needs to be accountability now for actions taken and decisions made, not in the future when those involved in making decisions may be moved on and out of office,” he said.

“As we approach two years from the onset of Covid, people deserve to have these answers. If not now, then when?”

The Department of Health said healthcare-associated infections can be acquired through different routes, including the potential for patient-to-patient, patient-to-staff or staff-to-patient spread, and also for environmental contamination.

It added: “Healthcare-associated infections are an ever-present risk during a pandemic, particularly when community prevalence levels are high.

“The risk of transmission of Covid-19 infection in healthcare settings has been significantly reduced through implementation of a range of mitigating measures, including strict adherence to infection prevention and control practices, use of personal protective equipment, frequent and thorough hand hygiene, and regular testing of staff and patients, including testing prior to admission.

“It is acknowledged that measures to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infection may have an impact on health and wellbeing, for example restricting visits by friends or family or reducing admissions during periods of increased risk.

“Northern Ireland’s health and social care system remains committed to ongoing improvement, with a dedicated cell established by the Department of Health to support such organisations.”