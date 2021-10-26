| 11.9°C Dublin

123 died after catching virus as patients in Northern Trust hospitals

MLA seeks inquiry into whether enough was done to protect healthcare sector from Covid

Garrett Hargan

More than 120 patients died after contracting Covid-19 in hospitals in the Northern Trust area, it can be revealed.

A Belfast Telegraph investigation uncovered at least 206 patient deaths are linked to definite or probable Covid healthcare-associated infections (HCAI).

The Southern and South Eastern Trusts refused to provide details, meaning the true toll remains unknown.

