A total of 11,289 patients spent time waiting on trolleys in Irish hospitals throughout the month of January, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

The INMO’s trolley watch figures show that this is the third highest figure on record since 2006 and a 31pc increase on the same period last year.

Of those waiting on trolleys this month, 373 were under the age of 16.

The top five most overcrowded hospitals for this month include University Hospital Limerick with 1,180 patients, Cork University Hospital with 1,145, University Hospital Galway with 728 patients, Letterkenny University Hospital with 650 and St Vincent’s University Hospital with 594.

The highest number of patients without a bed during the month of January was recorded in 2018 with 12,395 while a total of 12,024 patients were waiting on trolleys during the same period in 2020.

General secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said nurses and their patients “deserve better than this”.

“A lack of adequate planning has put unnecessary stress on nurses and the patients they are trying to provide care for throughout the month of January,” she said.

“The number of patients on trolleys in wards outside our emergency departments have been unacceptably high. This practice should not be allowed to continue as a measure to try take pressure off our emergency departments.”

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said according to two recent opinion polls, over 75pc of people would not visit an emergency department as things stand.

“The strategy of telling people to not attend hospital will have knock-on effects across the health service for months to come,” she said.

“We cannot continue to accept the wait until things get unbearably bad approach before an attempt is made to lessen the pressure on our public hospital system.”

Meanwhile, a total of 449 admitted patients were waiting for a bed across the country this morning.

Of those, 359 patients were waiting in the emergency department while 90 were in wards elsewhere in the hospital.