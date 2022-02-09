1,115 trees to be planted at Limerick schools as part of project to reforest Ireland

1,150 trees will be planted to make a new forest beside a primary school in southwest Limerick later this month.

The saplings will be planted as part of a nationwide initiative to plant over one million trees in a bid to help reforest Ireland and combat climate change, global warming and bio-diversity loss.

The new micro-forest will be named the Guru Nanak Sacred Forest - after the founder of the Sikh faith, Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

The Guru Nanak Sacred Forest Limerick is a collaborative project between Eco-Sikh Ireland, Reforest Nation, and Templeglantine Community Development.

The forest will be planted beside Templeglantine National School, where renowned Sikh scholar and historian Michael (Max) Arthur McAuliffe studied.

It will cover an area of approximately 250 square meters, with over 11 different Irish native species, including Alder, Downey Birch, Whitehorn, Guelder Rose, Rowan, Pedunculate Oak and five varieties of Willow.

The forest will be grown using a method of afforestation, where plant growth is 10 times faster and the resulting plantation is 30 times denser than usual.

Eco-Sikh Ireland spokesperson Dilmeen Kaur said the planting drive is the culmination of six-months of hard work and excitement is building among children at Templeglantine National School.

“They are super excited. They’ve been talking about it for weeks now so when the day comes they’ll be really looking forward to it. It makes a great impact for the long-term because afterwards they’ll see it (the forest) and it will teach them about biodiversity as well.

“As the forest grows, they will also grow and their love for these trees will show through. They’ll have an attachment because they are the ones who planted them.”

The planting drive will take place on Saturday February 19 from 11am to 3pm and will include tree planting demonstrations with Reforest Nation.

Founder of Reforest Nation, Gearóid McEvoy, said he hopes the event will inspire more schools across Ireland to get involved.

“I hope it will encourage more schools around Ireland and beyond to utilise their green spaces to help combat biodiversity loss and fight climate change. To safeguard our planet, it’s vital we inspire future generations to protect and restore the environment from a young age.”

Meanwhile, founding member from Eco-Sikh Ireland, Dr Jagdeep Singh, said the connection to the environment is an integral part the Sikh faith and identity.

“We hope this project inspires all communities in Ireland to lead on environmental stewardship and learn more about the endeavours of the Irish Sikh community.”

The forest will be the first of its kind in Ireland, and the 367th Guru Nanak Sacred Forest planted globally to date, while Reforest Nation has funded 100,000 trees to date, with a goal to plant one million native trees by 2024.