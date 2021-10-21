| 7.9°C Dublin

11 high-end cars and €11,000 in cash seized in Cab raid on motor dealership

Vehicles seized in the Cab raid in Co Tipperary Expand
Cash seized in the Co Tipperary operation Expand
Three of the vehicles seized in the Cab operation in Co Tipperary Expand

Close

Vehicles seized in the Cab raid in Co Tipperary

Vehicles seized in the Cab raid in Co Tipperary

Cash seized in the Co Tipperary operation

Cash seized in the Co Tipperary operation

Three of the vehicles seized in the Cab operation in Co Tipperary

Three of the vehicles seized in the Cab operation in Co Tipperary

/

Vehicles seized in the Cab raid in Co Tipperary

Seoirse Mulgrew Twitter Email

Eleven high-end cars along with €11,000 in cash was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau from a motor dealership in Co Tipperary as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation.

Five Audi Q7s, two Range Rovers, two BMW X5s, an Audi A4 and a VW Passat were seized as part of the operation linked to a recent CAB search operation conducted at a motor dealership in Dublin last month during the course of which seven high value vehicles were seized with a culmative value of €270,000. The operation included the subsequent seizure of a Jaguar I Pace vehicle valued at €80,000.

Today's search operation involved the search of a Tipperary motor dealership by 24 Bureau Officers. Eleven vehicles in total were seized and removed from the search site, four of which were detained for customs and VRT offences.

The operation was conducted as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant East European organised crime group operating in Ireland.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy