11 high-end cars and €11,000 in cash seized in Cab raid on motor dealership

Three of the vehicles seized in the Cab operation in Co Tipperary

Eleven high-end cars along with €11,000 in cash was seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau from a motor dealership in Co Tipperary as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation.

Five Audi Q7s, two Range Rovers, two BMW X5s, an Audi A4 and a VW Passat were seized as part of the operation linked to a recent CAB search operation conducted at a motor dealership in Dublin last month during the course of which seven high value vehicles were seized with a culmative value of €270,000. The operation included the subsequent seizure of a Jaguar I Pace vehicle valued at €80,000.

Today's search operation involved the search of a Tipperary motor dealership by 24 Bureau Officers. Eleven vehicles in total were seized and removed from the search site, four of which were detained for customs and VRT offences.

The operation was conducted as part of an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation targeting assets linked to a significant East European organised crime group operating in Ireland.