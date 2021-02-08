11 cases of South African virus variant detected in Ireland as health chiefs 'concerned' over new data

There have been 11 cases of the South African variant of Covid-19 detected in Ireland.

The news comes as the Department of Health confirmed today six further deaths and 829 more cases of the virus.

Health chiefs have said they are concerned about emerging data about a variant of the virus first detected in South Africa, as mass vaccination centres are to open next Monday.

A study from the University of Texas found that the AstraZeneca vaccine offered as little as 10pc protection from the South African variant.

“We are concerned about the data in relation to the South African variant,” said Dr Cillian de Gascun, director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory this evening.

He said the variant has “advantages” in the setting of vaccine-induced immunity due to changes in its aminoacids.

“We need to try and prevent the introduction of that variant into the country,” he warned.

However, deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “It really is too early to conclude at all in relation to the South African variant in relation to AstraZeneca.”

He said that variants will “likely” have an impact on vaccines.

“It is likely that we will see impact of vaccine effectiveness as a consequence of that variant or other variants,” Dr Glynn said.

There is also no “firm conclusion” that shows the South African variant makes people more sicker.

Dr Glynn maintained that the South African variant “won’t have an impact” on the vaccine roll-out here as the dominant strain remains the British variant.

“We do have a challenge in that there are other variants circulating globally and if one of those was to come in and become the dominant variant and have an impact on vaccine effectiveness, then clearly it would have a knock-on impact.

“The challenge for us to get disease numbers as low as possible and to keep them as low as possible.” he said.

Dr de Gascun said that as the virus continues to evolve and new variants emerge, it may mean that people may have to be re-vaccinated.

“It’s quite possible that we may need to boost our immunity as the virus continues to evolve,” he said

“It’s likely that there will be more [variants] in the coming months and years."

