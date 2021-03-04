10pc rise in number of passengers arriving through Dublin Airport as people continue to holiday

A total of 11,607 people arrived at Dublin Airport from February 22 to 28

The number of passengers arriving through Dublin Airport has increased with holidaying the main reason for foreign travel.

Data shows that between February 22 and 28, a total of 11,607 people entered Ireland through the country’s main airport.

The figure is up 10.7pc compared to the previous week, while overall passenger arrivals are down 96pc from the same week last year.

In total, 7,261 residents returned to Ireland last week with the main reason for travel given as a holiday or visit to the country.

Such travel is deemed a non-essential by the Government and gardaí have handed out over 700 fines for unnecessary travel to airports and ports.

Other reasons given by passengers for travelling into the State were for work or business, visiting a sick relative, medical travel or for a funeral.

The figures, compiled from a survey by the Department of Justice, show that 4,346 non-residents arrived last week, up 9pc on the previous week.

The main non-resident nationalities arriving were from the UK, followed by Romania, Poland and Spain.

Sinn Féin’s Transport spokesperson Darren O’Rourke said that seeing other people flout the rules is frustrating for those confined to their homes.

“People are rightly fed up of staying at home doing all they can to suppress Covid-19 and seeing thousands of people still travelling in and out of the state for holidays.

“Everyone wants a holiday, but the vast majority of people have foregone their plans to assist in the national effort to suppress Covid-19,” the Meath TD said.

“It’s deeply frustrating for people to see others flout the rules against all but essential international travel, while they are confined to their homes.

“In my opinion this increase in arrivals could be as a result of the Government’s botched handling of the mandatory hotel quarantine bill, as people rush home early to dodge the requirement before it comes into effect,” he added.

