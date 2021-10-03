1,051 cases of Covid-19 reported as 60 people are treated in intensive care units

A total of 1,051 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported today.

As of 8am, 319 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised of which 60 were in intensive care units, according to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said yesterday that as we move into the time of year where the weather isn’t going to be as good, and being out and about all of the time is a bit more difficult, it’s important “that we continue to be mindful of the public health advice.”

He said that vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19. “There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination or who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons.

"I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them."

He said that the really important message is that if people have cold-like symptoms, like a runny nose, sore throat, headache, and temperatures, then stay home and don’t go out to work, “don’t go to school, don’t go out socialising or invite other people into your home if you have symptoms.”

He urged that people continue to wear a mask where appropriate and open windows and ventilate indoor spaces.

It comes as figures from Saturday reported 1,586 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 298 people in hospital and 56 in intensive care units.