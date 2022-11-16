1,000 shops face closure if energy support scheme isn’t extended - retailers group

Around 1,000 shops and community supermarkets face closure if government support is not extended amid “horrendous and challenging times” for small retailers, RGDATA will tell an Oireachtas Committee today. .

The retailers’ group, which represents 3,500 businesses nationwide, has said “huge challenges are threatening the survival” of local family-owned businesses across Ireland.

It says 1,000 shops face closure, with the loss of 30,000 jobs, “if costs continue to grow”.

Director general of RGDATA, Tara Buckley, will tell the Oireachtas Enterprise Committee that most retailers have seen their electricity bills treble in the past six months as the cost of energy soars.

The RGDATA delegation will call for an extension of the Temporary Business Energy Support Scheme (TBESS), which should be backdated to March 2022 and not September as was promised in Budget 2023, the group said.

“Annie Timothy from Roscommon can tell you how her normal €6,000 per month electricity bill has climbed to an eye watering €21,000 over six months.

“The scale of the increases in electricity costs since February 2022 is simply staggering.

“The TBESS also needs to be reviewed in the months ahead to see if the level of support provided needs to be increased to deal with an anticipated increase in bills through the winter.

“Left unchecked, the energy crisis has the capacity to shut down many viable but vulnerable shops. They just cannot continue to trade in the face of such adversity,” Ms Buckley’s presentation to the committee will state.

Colin Fee, a Co Louth businessman and president of the group, said that not even the financial crash of 2008 nor the Covid-19 pandemic endangered businesses as much as the current energy crisis is doing today. Employers represented by RGDATA are responsible for more than 100,000 jobs nationwide.

“In my 35 years of trading I have operated through the Troubles in the North, cross-border shopping, foot and mouth disease, the 2008 crash and the Covid-19 pandemic and in all that time I was never as worried about the viability of my business as I am now,” Mr Fee, who owns four convenience stores, a pub and a restaurant will tell the committee.

A special support scheme for small and medium-sized businesses to manage the phased introduction of the living wage, statutory sick pay and pension auto enrolment should also be introduced, the group said.

Meanwhile, businesses will also seek pressure from the Government on insurance companies to pass on the benefits of recent reforms, which they say have not yet resulted in lower premiums.