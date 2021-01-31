100-year-old Captain Tom who raised millions for NHS is hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Second World War veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised millions for the NHS, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

100-year-old Sir Tom was knighted after raising more than €37m for the NHS in the UK during the first lockdown.

In a tweet from his official Twitter account, his daughter Hannah wrote: “I wanted to update everybody that today my father was admitted to hospital.

“Over the last few weeks he was being treated for pneumonia and last week tested positive for Covid-19.

“He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing.

“He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU.

“The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return (him) home as soon as possible.

“We understand that everyone will be wishing him well. We are of course, focusing on my father and will update you when we are able to, Hannah x.”

A spokesperson for Captain Sir Tom told Sky News he had not yet been vaccinated because he was being treated for pneumonia.

The veteran became famous for doing laps of his garden to raise funds for the NHS.

He became a national treasure in the UK for attempting to raise more than €1,000 for his 100th birthday.

But by the time the big birthday came round, he had raised more than €37m for the NHS.

The charity event has been taking in funds ever since.

The former soldier became a figure of hope for the UK and the world, as nations struggled with the pandemic.

Thousands of well wishers flooded Twitter only moments after the announcement.

Only six days ago Captain Tom had tweeted: “Be positive and believe in yourself…”

Captain Tom inspired others to undertake charity events during the pandemic, including children raising money for good causes.

In November his charity, The Captain Tom Foundation, launched a campaign to ease loneliness during the crisis.

He said at the time: “I would like us all to stand shoulder to shoulder, metaphorically. Let’s try not to get downhearted, we will get through this, whatever is thrown at us and together we can ensure that tomorrow will be a good day.”

