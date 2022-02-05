| 3°C Dublin

Youtuber Jonathan Joly: ‘I wanted to tell the story because I know I’m not alone. There’s no f**king way I am this weird exception. I know that there are other people like me. I just don’t like labels’

He found fame creating YouTube videos, but Joly’s early years growing up in Dublin, the subject of his new memoir, were far removed from his extrovert online persona. He talks about dealing with begrudgers, minding his mental health and why he feels like neither a man nor a woman

Donal Lynch Twitter

The video is titled His First Pair Of High Heels. In it, Irish YouTube star Jonathan Joly excitedly says to his son, Eduardo, “Let’s find out what size shoe you have! Stick your foot in. See if it fits!” When the child fits his foot — clad in bright pink tights — into the glittery stiletto, Jonathan exclaims, “Look how sparkly they are!” As Eduardo looks up at him hopefully, Jonathan, off camera, explains, “As you get older, you’ll start to understand that having numb feet is part of looking good.”

Jonathan fits into a particular category of celebrity. While utterly unknown to many, he and his wife, Anna Saccone, and their four children are gigantic stars in another realm. In a world in which, he points out, “people don’t watch TV any more” but love “gossiping about and discussing other people”, millions follow their exploits online. Jonathan alone has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and the family’s popularity has made them rich — he tells me he turned down a six-figure sum a couple of weeks ago to do a tie-in with a brand.

