Youtuber Jonathan Joly: ‘I wanted to tell the story because I know I’m not alone. There’s no f**king way I am this weird exception. I know that there are other people like me. I just don’t like labels’

The video is titled His First Pair Of High Heels. In it, Irish YouTube star Jonathan Joly excitedly says to his son, Eduardo, “Let’s find out what size shoe you have! Stick your foot in. See if it fits!” When the child fits his foot — clad in bright pink tights — into the glittery stiletto, Jonathan exclaims, “Look how sparkly they are!” As Eduardo looks up at him hopefully, Jonathan, off camera, explains, “As you get older, you’ll start to understand that having numb feet is part of looking good.”

Jonathan fits into a particular category of celebrity. While utterly unknown to many, he and his wife, Anna Saccone, and their four children are gigantic stars in another realm. In a world in which, he points out, “people don’t watch TV any more” but love “gossiping about and discussing other people”, millions follow their exploits online. Jonathan alone has 1.8 million followers on Instagram, and the family’s popularity has made them rich — he tells me he turned down a six-figure sum a couple of weeks ago to do a tie-in with a brand.

But they have also spawned a whole cottage industry of critics, who wonder about the cost of putting Eduardo and their other kids online so much. Jonathan has a video where he reads out a letter regarding an anonymous complaint to social services about them. They still refuse to ever go back on RTÉ, where, Jonathan tells me, they were ambushed a number of years ago with a child psychologist. He has what he calls a “bandwagon of hate”.

Jonathan Joly. Picture: Dan Kennedy

Jonathan Joly. Picture: Dan Kennedy

Another video shows Eduardo facing a camera and looking a bit down in the mouth. Jonathan, by his side, but with his eyes shuttling back and forth from the boy to the camera lens, asks, “What’s up buddy?” Other kids have, Eduardo murmurs, been making fun of him for wearing girls’ shoes. Jonathan speaks comfortingly to his son, and a follow-up video, made earlier this year, shows a beaming Eduardo in a school uniform dress, being hugged by Jonathan, “living his best life”, according to the caption, and telling the viewers in his little-boy voice, “It gets better.”

The passionate and sometimes outraged responses to social media posts like these have fuelled the buzz around Jonathan’s forthcoming memoir, All My Friends Are Invisible. In the book, Jonathan describes his own childhood cross-dressing (although he doesn’t like that description) in 1980s Dublin, and his life inside an imaginary world (which he calls ‘Domdie’) populated by imaginary friends who buffer him from life.

Originally, Jonathan tells me via Zoom from his home (which also doubles as a set) in London, he wanted it to be a children’s book, “a fun tale for children to get the message about acceptance and individuality”. Everyone in his management team thought it was a great idea. “They were all like, ‘It matches your brand.’” It was only when his literary agent asked him how he survived his childhood that he decided to make it a memoir.

The book deals, in the main, with his early childhood growing up in Terenure in Dublin, his feelings of alienation, and his struggle to fit in, set against the backdrop of sometimes difficult relationships with his parents (he still isn’t close to them, he says) and the events of the era. The last chapter deals with the moment where, he tells me, he “decided to become someone else”, and leaves his fantasy world behind. His mother, he says, recalls the transition from him having “no friends” to being “the most popular kid in school with all these girlfriends”.

The book is a document of a rather touching vulnerability that ought to be applauded, and the sensitive, reflective writing itself is an admirable triumph for a man who suffers from dyslexia and who, by his own admission, has never read another book besides his own.

Jonathan says he’s not trans, though he thinks of himself as neither a man nor a woman.

“I didn’t want to be a girl. I just felt like a girl. See, it’s really complicated, and that’s why I wanted to tell the story because I know I’m not alone. There’s no f**king way I am this weird exception. I know that there are other people like me. I just don’t like labels.”

Jonathan Joly. Picture: Dan Kennedy

He says that the people who think that his kids might feel differently about all the exposure when they’re older “are not my kids”, and that the idea that the videos have an unending permanence is false. “You’re so quickly forgotten in this business,” he says.

There’s a sense that he also considers his critics an inevitable chorus of begrudgery to a story of success against the odds. “Myself and Anna, we’ve different points of view on this, but I’m not angry at anyone. Look, man, 10 years ago, I couldn’t pay rent. I was f**king broke, and life was shit and hopeless. I found something that I was good at. And I worked hard at it.”

The book deals, in the main, with his childhood — each year gets its own chapter. Nobody else knew that he had imaginary friends, and he thinks the book will fill in a lot of the blanks for his siblings and his parents, who are still alive. He emerged from his troubled youth with what TS Eliot might call ‘a face to meet the faces that you meet’. He calls them “my projection years, where I was trying to figure out who I was. So I would just go and become different people. I would just find somebody that I wanted to be and then pretend to be them, and then get a job and lie on the CV. It’s pretty easy to do it.” For a while, he was in a boy band, although he says he can’t remember which one. By 2005, when he was in his mid-20s, he had “given up on my life, and I decided if I stayed in Dublin, I was just never going to get anywhere. I was never going to move on. So I moved to Cork. I enrolled in this little shitty college.”

Jonathan Joly. Picture: Dan Kennedy

Jonathan Joly. Picture: Dan Kennedy

In Cork, he met Anna Saccone, an American girl whose mother’s family is from Galway. Anna had moved to Ireland with her family when she was seven. Jonathan was 27, she was 19, and she recalled him, she writes on her website, as “that older guy who drove a fast motorbike, wore his leathers everywhere he went, smoked, had tattoos, and *gasp* even had facial hair!” He recalls it as being cheesier yet. “She just said, ‘Oh, you’re really like an onion.’ I was like, ‘What do you mean like an onion?’ She’s like, ‘There are just so many layers to you.’”

At the time, Jonathan was working in animation, but the following year “everything went to shit” as the recession took hold. “And then I just saw that YouTube was something that was happening in America. So I was like, oh, I’m going to try and do that, and then maybe if I upload stuff to YouTube, I can get a job. And we just grew from that. My girlfriend was in my videos, and then she became my wife in my videos.”

In the Wild West of early YouTube, there was gold to be struck and, by 2011, he was making enough from it to quit the day job. “I was like, I’ll always get my job back, but what if this was something? What if I put a full-time effort into this? We didn’t make crazy money for a long, long time. Not until after the UK, and after things really kicked off.”

They were just a young couple with a dog when they started — amongst the very first to vlog their lives — and they had a modest following. A turning point, in terms of public interest, came with the birth of their first child, Emilia, in 2012, which they filmed. “Not vaginas and stuff,” Jonathan clarifies, “but the emotional experience.”

The hospital authorities, having possibly missed the memo that everything is content, were taken aback. “We arrived at the hospital, and then we had to have a board meeting. Union reps were there, and all these different HR people, and they were like, ‘Now, what are you doing? You are filming.’ I was like, oh my God, this is so bad. Like you have a woman having contractions here and you’re adding this stress to her for nothing. And then, after the next day, I remember after we put the episode up, they came down and they apologised and they gave us a hug and they were like, ‘Oh my God, we’re so sorry.’ The video went viral — 5.3 million people have watched it at the time of writing — and they were on their way. They went on to have three more children — Eduardo, now seven, Alessia, who is four, and Andrea, who is three.

The Joly family

The Joly family

Looking back, he says he didn’t realise quite what a toll this burgeoning celebrity status had on his mental health. “I created a projection of somebody I thought would be a YouTuber. Somebody I thought would be what the internet wants, because I’d seen some guys in America on YouTube.

“I don’t want to sound like some entitled brat, but the whole fame thing, man, it’s really hard. I really enjoy creating, I love telling stories, but the stress was something else. I think what made it harder was that I was being this projection, and then I had all these people trying to rip and tear me apart, then I was trying to defend him (his online persona) and then I couldn’t understand why this was happening and what was going on. And then, when the mental health stuff starts happening, you’re like, oh my God.”

In the book he talks about a moment at Gatwick Airport when he has what sounds like a panic attack and goes to the bathroom where, inside the cubicle, he travels in his head to his imaginary world, where his imaginary friends are still waiting.

“I honestly thought I was dying that day. I still remember sitting there looking at Emilia and Eduardo, and thinking like, holy shit. That’s it. I’m actually dying now, what are we going to do? And what the f**k, I’m in an airport, what is Anna going to do? And I was so sad. Weeks, or even months after, I used to just stand in their room at times, when they were asleep, where I put them to bed in their crib, and I would just stand over them and think, oh my God. I want to watch you grow up.”

This apparently life-threatening existential crisis is why he “quit YouTube”, he says, although he still makes videos on the SacconeJolys channel, which has more than a million subscribers. “I’m still trying to process everything. I’m still trying to learn how to just be me. But under the right circumstance, I will just switch onto (being) someone else, and that’s what I’ll do. And I feel like if I pick up a YouTube camera, I will just become that guy again.”

He’s wary of people who come to the book reviewing “the persona rather than the author” but the theme of loneliness is perhaps more connected to the broader Saccone-Joly story than he imagines. The family’s fame holds up a black mirror to the emptiness of social media, something that seems to run like a thread through everything. Anna started doing YouTube videos to make friends, Jonathan says. She is the only real person he mentions as being his friend the whole way through our conversation.

For all his millions of followers, there still seems to be a part missing.

“I don’t need friends in my life. I don’t particularly like being around other people that often. But I like being around my invisible friends, because we laugh and joke. I know all that just sounds f**king nuts, though. I wrote a book about it because then I don’t have to say it out loud.”

‘All My Friends Are Invisible’ is published by Quercus