'You’re a beautiful girl…' he said, putting his fingers to his clavicles. 'But only from here up'

Nothing about Facebook really surprises me anymore — when you’ve seen one fake eyelash advert, etc — but a recent message I received on the site caught my eye. Or thumb. Whatever. It was from a complete stranger — a man I had 45 friends in common with — which I guess serves me right for accepting friend requests from people I don’t personally know. It read in its entirety: “Jesus Tara I watched your profile u loves yourself.” As a friend pointed out, that’s quite the vintage insult. Still, there’s quite a lot to unpack in such a small missive, isn’t there? My first instinct was to mentally comb through my Facebook profile to try and see what exactly made him say that. I haven’t posted a selfie in a while, and they’d hardly be described as exemplars of ‘self-love’. They are not pictures of me striking a Sports Illustrated pose as I stare into my camera screen, appreciating the aesthetic wonderment my own ‘work’. Some pockets of Instagram must drive this man out of his mind. He must have combed my Facebook profile for a while to find something remotely pouty. I usually post links to my writing, or the odd picture of my daughter. Was it the fact that I wrote about my life that bothered him?

My second instinct was to say, “well, I do a bit, and it’s been quite the journey to get there, so thanks for noticing”. The truth is, as you get older, you really stop caring about any uneasiness you might have in your own skin. You haven’t the bandwidth for it. And so the easiest, quickest and probably laziest thing to do is to accept how you are, and the wonderment of the body you’re in.



It’s fascinating how, even in the age of self-optimisation and self-acceptance, “you loves yourself” is still some kind of problem. There is a cohort of men (and, let’s face it, women) who cannot abide a woman with any level of self-esteem, or pride in herself, or a woman who is comfortable in her skin. A 2020 study explored women’s responses to compliments she received during online dating. Staggeringly, if a woman agreed with the compliment, she was rated less favourably than women who dismissed or downplayed it.



In particular, the researchers, who published their findings in Sex Roles, were interested in the expectations surrounding women’s responses to compliments. Some researchers have suggested that when women agree with compliments, it upsets the male power dynamic, causing women to be more negatively evaluated. Let that sink in for a second.



If you say, “well, yes, I work out a lot, so thanks”, some men are likely to think less of you for it. Presumably, when these men say they like to date ‘confident’ women, they mean, ‘but, y’know, not too confident’.



It reminds me of an afternoon, five years ago, when I took a train to Kilkenny to meet my soon-to-be-husband. We were in the first flush of romance back then, so I felt really happy in my skin that day. It was a good hair day, and for once my eyeliner worked out well. I was meeting my boyfriend’s friends for the first time; a new relationship level unlocked. There was a lot to be contented about.



An octogenarian man sat next to me on the train down, and we started chatting, the way you do on public transport; aimlessly, genially. Occasionally, he would pull me up for not knowing the tallest church in Carlow, or the history of Newbridge (old habits die hard for this former teacher, evidently). A stop away from Kilkenny, I headed to the bathroom to freshen up. I returned to the seat, satisfied. But my new friend wanted to say something. And, from the look on his face, it’s an uneasy truth.



“You’re a beautiful girl…” he started, putting his fingers to his clavicles. “But only from here up.”



Well, that had my attention even more than the Carlow church trivia. My mouth dropped open a bit.

“Even you must know you need to do something about the rest,” he continued. “So, what are you going to do about it?” I am instantly 15, back in the school principal’s office, head bowed after some sort of ‘transgression’.



Was it my happiness, my showy self-esteem that prompted him to make the comment? The fact that I was unapologetically myself, despite supposedly having something to apologise for (in this case, a Size 14 body?)

If ever you feel the impulse to pull a woman down a peg or two for evidently loving herself, here’s an advisory word in your shell-like: You. Don’t. Get. To. Have. A. Say.

If a woman appears to like, or even love herself, this is not a problem. Hold the fan mail, doubtless designed to take the giddy out of someone else’s gallop, and use that small shred of energy in finding some way to like yourself instead. To quote Oscar Wilde, “to love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance”.