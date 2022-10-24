| 14.5°C Dublin

Your dog is missing. Could a pet psychic get them back?

Paris Hilton has so far consulted eight pet psychics to find her missing chihuahua, but she’s not alone. Kate Ng speaks to pet owners who’ve gone to metaphysical measures to find, grieve or communicate with their cats and dogs

Kate Ng

One of the first things Paris Hilton did when her beloved chihuahua Diamond Baby went missing on 14 September was hire a pet psychic. Then she went on to hire seven more. It sounds a bit ridiculous – surely if the first, second or third pet psychic couldn’t find Diamond Baby, the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh wouldn’t be able to do it either. But perhaps it’s unsurprising, given the hotel heiress’s love for her fur babies. She is rarely seen without one of them cradled in the crook of her arm.

Whether or not you believe clairvoyance is total hooey, Hilton’s determination to exhaust every avenue in her search – even the metaphysical – is highly relatable for most pet owners.

