Young politician Cara Hunter opens up about brain tumour diagnosis: ‘I found out on first day at Stormont’

The 25-year-old Assembly member speaks for the first time about her ‘life-altering’ condition, the nausea and brain fog she endures, and how she’s determined to remain in politics

Suzanne Breen

A young politician in Northern Ireland has revealed how her world has been turned upside down by a brain tumour diagnosis.

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter said while her condition “is not life-threatening, it is life-altering”, and she is struggling with the side-effects of powerful medication.

The 25-year-old said it left her extremely nauseous and, on some days, she suffers brain fog with her speech affected.

