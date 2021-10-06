A young politician in Northern Ireland has revealed how her world has been turned upside down by a brain tumour diagnosis.

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter said while her condition “is not life-threatening, it is life-altering”, and she is struggling with the side-effects of powerful medication.

The 25-year-old said it left her extremely nauseous and, on some days, she suffers brain fog with her speech affected.

“At times, it’s been a living hell but I am thankful my tumour is benign and not malignant, “she said.

“I am wholly committed to continuing to represent my constituents in East Derry as their MLA.

Ms Hunter has a prolactinoma — a non-cancerous tumour on her pituitary gland.

She was diagnosed on the morning last May that she took her seat in Stormont. “It was absolutely surreal,” she said.

“I was hit by a riot of emotions that day. I was overjoyed to become an MLA yet I’d just been told I’d a tumour at the base of my brain.

“I’ve found it all very daunting at Stormont to be honest. I’m not long in, and it’s dog-eat-dog up here. You have to be at the top of your game, and I’m chronically exhausted.

“But I love my job to pieces. I give it 110pc and there is nothing else I could see myself doing.”

As the SDLP’s health spokeswoman, Ms Hunter said she felt it was now crucial for her to speak out about her condition.

“Apart from my family and partner, I haven’t shared my diagnosis even with party colleagues as I’ve been trying to personally come to terms with it,” she explained. “But this is pituitary awareness month, and I’m going public to raise awareness about prolactinomas in the hope of helping others.

“If left untreated, they can lead to infertility due to the hormonal imbalance they create so it’s important for women to talk about these tumours.”

Ms Hunter said it was two years from the onset of her symptoms to diagnosis. “I went to my GP when I was 22 with an irregular menstrual cycle,” she said.

“I’d have no period for six months, and then it would be very sporadic.

“My doctor requested a blood test to measure my prolactin level. It should be 40-60 for non-pregnant females. At its highest, mine has been 1,800.

“My GP initially hoped that stress may have elevated my level, but my symptoms eventually got worse. I started having very bad headaches, sore eyes and a range of other symptoms.

“The shape of my breasts changed. They were very swollen and one became significantly larger than the other.

“My mum is a nurse and she’s been a great support throughout. I was red-flagged in May 2020 and sent for an MRI scan.”

Ms Hunter received the results on her first day as an MLA at Stormont.

“They found a small tumour on my pituitary gland which is a pea-sized gland on the underside of the brain regulating all your hormones,” she said.

“The tumour was tucked in behind my optic nerve so it was damaging my sight, and I’d found reading challenging.

“The diagnosis left me feeling relieved in some ways and validated after having had all these strange symptoms.

“I felt blessed the tumour wasn’t malignant, and yet I thought ‘Why me?’

“I exercise, I eat healthy. Most people in their 20s don’t have to deal with something like this.

“Young and fun — that’s gone now. I won’t die from this but I’ll potentially be on medication for the rest of my life.”

A former deputy mayor of Derry, Ms Hunter joined the SDLP in 2017 and ran as a Westminster candidate two years later.

She was co-opted into Stormont after the death of veteran SDLP representative John Dallat.

Ms Hunter said coping with the side effects of the medication, Cabergoline, was challenging. “It’s also used to treat Parkinson’s disease and it’s very strong,” she said.

“It gives me nausea and dizziness. I take it twice a week and I now try to time it around my Stormont schedule.

“Before, I was standing in the chamber about to give a speech with my head spinning.

“I’d have brain fog and be struggling to articulate myself. I’d want to say something but couldn’t find the words and I’d end up stuttering. My power of recall was affected.

“So now I try to take the tablet on a Tuesday evening because Wednesday is a lighter day work-wise, and then on Friday because I’m off for the weekend.

“I take it last thing at night with food and a glass of milk to try to alleviate the nausea.

“You wake up in the morning feeling like you’re going to throw up. You’re never actually sick but you rush to the bathroom thinking you will be.”

Ms Hunter said when she stopped the medication, her original symptoms returned with a vengeance.

“My prolactin level went through the roof. It was even higher than it had been before.

“I find the medication intolerable but I’ve no other choice. If I don’t take it my sight deteriorates and I get headaches.

“There is also a strong link between a high prolactin level and infertility — and I very much want to have children in future.”

The MLA said that her partner Peter had been “fantastic throughout the whole ordeal”.

She said she was keen to explore options other than medication, but her endocrinologist had advised against surgery. “They go through the nasal cavity and up into the skull to reach the tumour. It’s very invasive.

“Even if they remove the growth, there is up to a 40% chance it will grow again.

“There are additional risks too. They can accidentally nick the pituitary gland and cause other damage — the whole thing is a minefield.”

Ms Hunter said there was a complete lack of public awareness here about prolactinomas.

“I’ve found online support groups a brilliant help with people from the age of 15 into their 40s telling their stories,” she explained.

“Some are on medication with no side effects and others are desperate for surgery because, like me, they can’t tolerate the meds.

“There are women from Argentina, the US, England, the Republic, and Brazil all answering questions, and offering each other support.

“It’s a great resource, but we should have something local too.

“I can’t be the only person in Northern Ireland with a prolactinoma. It would be lovely to meet and talk to other sufferers.”

While the disorder is more common in women, it also occurs in men. They can suffer erectile dysfunction, enlarged breast tissue, and body and facial hair loss.

In both sexes, it can lead to low bone density. Ms Hunter has been told to take calcium and vitamin D supplements.

“I’ve also been advised to keep my stress levels down but that’s easier said than done in politics,” she said. “I’ve read everything I can get my hands on about prolactinomas, yet I’ve still found this a very isolating experience.

“Covid has made it hard to get face-to-face support from my GP and endocrinologist — as it has for so many others.

“The diagnosis has been confidence-sapping.

“My spark has gone, and I am fearful of my medication’s side effects getting even worse.

“But I do what I can to be upbeat. I go running and I go to the gym and lift weights.

“It helps me to zone out and to feel ‘This is my life, I’m still in control’.”