Young, gifted and black: Caleb Azumah Nelson on his stunning debut novel

Dublin is well established as both a character and a setting in modern literature. Much of the city's fame comes from such cameos - such was the so-called 'Normal People bounce' that applications to Trinity were reported to be up 11pc. Open Water by 27-year-old Caleb Azumah Nelson, the just-released debut novel, which is already being compared to Normal People - and looks set to have a similar cultural footprint - also features the city as supporting cast.

The novel is a moving portrait of two Black 20-something lovers who meet for the first time in a pub basement at a birthday party, in a scene that's giddy with possibility, fizzing with flirtation and soundtracked by a DJ playing Curtis Mayfield and the Isley Brothers. We follow their romance via a 'will they-won't they' that tacks back and forth between London where the protagonist lives, and Dublin, where his girlfriend is studying.

It is a layered, complex and stunningly crafted story, which asks us to consider the emotional damage caused by the relentless suspicion directed at young Black men.

Although Dublin features fleetingly in the book, its portrayal is memorable for those of us more used to the easy charm of common depiction. We think of our capital as being unique in its friendliness, its lack of pretension, its basic soundness. But through the protagonist's gaze, we see yet another white city wary of a young Black man.

The fictional narrator, in the city to visit his girlfriend, passes some gardaí: "Walking towards the cinema, you pass a police van. They aren't questioning you or her but glance in your direction. With this act, they confirm what you already know: that your bodies are not your own. You're scared they will take them back, so you pull down the hood which is shielding you from the cold. She doesn't mention it - the unspoken exchange, the act of self-preservation."

It is by no means the high water mark of grief, or of violence, of desire, or of longing, but it is certainly part of the rising tide. It is also a challenge to what we often see as our superior tolerance compared to our nearest neighbours.

"That's what happens in certain boroughs of London. Where people there are like, 'Oh, that wouldn't happen here'," Azumah Nelson laughs out loud, from his parents' home in Catford, around which the novel is set. "I'm like, 'I'm pretty sure it would - and has'.

"I wanted to have this distance between the two characters - one in London and one in Dublin. Originally I thought about [having her in] another city in England but I wanted to present a different dynamic. There's something to be explored about being in a different country.

"When I was writing, I was thinking, 'This is something that would happen. This is something that's happened when I've been to Scotland'."

Certainly, he's right that many of us think, sure, we can't be racist, aren't we Irish? Even if the Black Irish experience contradicts this. Last month, it emerged that singer Denise Chaila requested that RTÉ not tag her in a tweet relating to her Choice Prize nomination because of racist abuse she has received online. Discussing it on his radio show, Ryan Tubridy described it as "really, really grim". "What part of you thinks, 'Ah sure, I was only…' 'Ah sure, it's grand'?" he asked.

Open Water is a Black love story that doesn't seek to placate white liberals. It presents the fragility of young Black men and the hurt inflicted on them by a society which both expects them to be violent and then denies them the right to be angry about it.

"One of the things I was trying to express was this kind of emotional vulnerability that's being presented when a Black person - a Black man, Black woman - finds themselves in a space with a partner or someone that they love, or someone they trust," Azumah Nelson says. "Then you find yourself outside, in the world. You don't know where you can present that emotional vulnerability. So there's a mask which goes on, because you can't be your whole self. Because there's this sense of fear.

"Not only was I being stopped and searched, but there was a real understanding that if I met some sort of state authority, that it might not end very well for me. It wouldn't have been physical, but emotional, and also psychological damage.

"So there's this very literal dichotomy that, as a person, my grandma taught me how to love, and how to care and how to be open. And I always want to bring that to every one of my interactions. But, I don't know how that works when I leave my house and immediately there's a police car following me. Or if I'm on the train, and I want to sit down and I'm being looked at in a certain way because I'm wearing a hoodie."

Azumah Nelson is eloquent and softly spoken. His parents are originally from Ghana and both arrived in the UK in their teens. They raised their two sons in south-east London where Caleb was such an avid reader that he petitioned his local council to open a library in his school. He won a full scholarship to a prestigious private school where he was one of four Black students in a year of 150.

A star basketball player, he was going for a dunk when an opponent grabbed his wrist and his joint juddered out of its socket. The pain felled him instantly.

"Around 10pc of people crowded around and were really quick to help, but a lot of people who should have been helping, mostly teachers, pulled away. I was around 16 or 17 and I understood then how, in state education, Black boys and girls can just fall through the cracks," he says.

Unable to use his arm for 18 months, he realised that by being a sports star, he had been justifying his position as a scholarship student in some people's eyes. "I never really understood until that point what not having to pay for your education meant, because £20,000 per year is not a small amount. It was never explicitly said, but you know when you feel, 'This is not just in my head'. There was a real sense of, 'I don't have as much use at this point'. And so some of the help that I was being given was falling away. And I'm so grateful for the people who could see how much of a struggle it was to not be able to use your arm."

He taught himself to write with his left hand and continued his studies, finishing his A-levels and even proceeding to pursue his basketball career at Coventry University, where he studied sports science. He took a job at the Apple Store on London's Regent Street, but writing, or at least documenting the world - he is also an accomplished photographer - was still the ambition. While at Coventry he was given a grant for academic books. He would buy the books second-hand and use the rest to buy novels. He wrote one novel - as yet unpublished - while still an undergraduate.

From there, it has been a remarkable trajectory. Open Water has already been acclaimed by such publications as Vogue, New Statesman and Esquire, with its author hailed as "the future" by poet Benjamin Zephaniah and as "a star in the making" by Nikesh Shukla.

The manuscript was the subject of a nine-way bidding war before being won by Viking. If the starriness has gone to Azumah Nelson's head, it's not obvious in his manner or in his subject matter - his willingness to explore vulnerability is rare for any young man.

The book is, at its heart, a love story, but also illustrates the challenges facing young Black couples. "It's this idea of expression, and not quite having the language to express such hurt. And not quite understanding how to give language to a really messy sort of emotion, especially when, as a man, as such, you're not supposed to show those crying, or emotions traditionally.

"I think what tends to happen - as what happens in the book - is that the person on the other side of the relationship becomes collateral damage for all of the trauma that the Black man is experiencing."

This is a rich vein, and his evident desire to explore these themes hints at further work.

"That becomes a sort of cycle in itself, because there's a trauma that's inflicted that has trickled down. And those are stories which are yet to be told..."

