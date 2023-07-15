‘You stick out like a sore thumb because you’re probably the only person of colour in the swimming pool’
A Dublin-based artist invited a group of women to bust the ‘Black people don’t swim’ stereotype and reclaim the pool by joining a learn-to-swim initiative with a difference
When Dublin City Council Culture Company invited applications from artists to spend eight months ‘in residence’ with a designated sports club in the city, Chinedum Muotto saw an opportunity to shine a light on a subject that had long been close to his heart.