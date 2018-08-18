'You saved my life': Adele spotted her friend's postpartum psychosis

Singer Adele has paid tribute to her best friend whom she helped overcome postpartum psychosis.

Singer Adele has paid tribute to her best friend whom she helped overcome postpartum psychosis.

Laura Dockrill gave birth to a baby boy, who is Adele's godson, last February.

She overcame “the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one” when her baby was born, Adele said.

In paying tribute to Laura, Adele urged mothers to talk about how they’re feeling because “it could save yours or someone else’s life”.

“This is my best friend,” Adele wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the pair.

“We have been friends for more of our lives than we haven’t. She had my beautiful godson six months ago and it was the biggest challenge of her life in more ways than one. She has written the most intimate, witty, heartbreaking and articulate piece about her experience of becoming a new mum and being diagnosed with postpartum psychosis.”

“Mamas talk about how you’re feeling because in some cases it could save yours or someone else’s life,” Adele wrote.

Adele and Laura pair attended the Brit School of Performing Arts in London together. Adele’s song My Same, from the album 19, is about Laura.

Adele shared Laura’s personal blog post about her battle with the illness, where the latter says a "horrific" labour might have triggered the illness.

Laura describes feeling like "I had pushed out my personality as well as a baby".

"I was begging my sister to let me go, I was begging my mum to let me go.

"I have never had those thoughts before in my life and no history of mental illness, this completely took me by surprise and threw me against the rocks."

Laura explains that she couldn't eat or drink and she started getting severe anxiety attacks.

The mum of two wrote: “I tried to hide my illness from my family and friends because I was so full with shame and guilt because there is a huge expectation on women to be perfect beautiful glowing mama queens that are all encompassing wonderbeasts that can manage anything and hold it all together whilst wearing one of those hippy wrap around slings, in cool Nike trainers and red lipstick but it is HARD and FALSE and sometimes - like in my case, way too big to hide - now I know hiding it is the worst thing you can do.”

My doctor believes that my traumatic birth could be what triggered my illness. We were then kept on a ward for five days where we basically sobbed and ached and my baby fed from me for 24 hours straight for the entire time. Although I was so grateful I could breastfeed, especially after a Caesarian, (because the milk can be sometimes delayed after this operation) there was no respite.”

“I didn’t recognise myself and I felt like an intruder in my own life, like a fraud and a complete failure. People suggested I had the baby blues but this wasn’t crying a bit too much at an episode of The Simpson’s- no, no, no, naaaa darling- I’ll just put it bluntly- I was suicidal, I would lie in bed begging my mum to let me go, I don’t even know how she dealt with that.”

Laura, who thanked her “soul sister” Adele in the blog post, said she saved her life.

“I love you all so much,” Laura wrote to her family and Adele. “You saved my life.”

She explained: “I went from wanting to do everything for my little boy to completely ignoring his cries.”

“I started getting severe anxiety attacks believing I was having a heart attack, that my stitches would split in the night, that my baby was going to die because he was so small and if I didn’t feed him 24/7 it would be all my fault. That I was a terrible person and an awful mother.”

“My family would just reassure me over and over again but I couldn’t take anything in. I was a broken record on repeat bullying myself. I can’t even describe the quality of the feeling, just this ugly shade that shadowed over my head and completely consumed me.”

“My psychosis took a dark turn. I still can’t exactly work out what exactly happened or what form it took on, all I know is I was completely terrified, lost, confused and scared for myself and my son and that I didn’t trust ANYBODY- I even accused Hugo of kidnapping our baby.”

The mum explained now that “with the support of my family, an incredible psychiatrist, medication (which I really hated the idea of taking but now recognise them, for me, as necessary and I am grateful to whoever invented them) and psychotherapy I am healed and recovering more and more each day”.

Online Editors