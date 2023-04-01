You Must Read This: Disha Bose on Interpreter of Maladies, a striking portrayal of Indian lives by Bengali author Jhumpa Lahiri

I was ten when Jhumpa Lahiri won the Pulitzer for Interpreter of Maladies. My mother, an avid reader, made an excited comment about how Lahiri was the first Indian to win the award, and she might even have been a bit teary-eyed. None of those words meant anything to me at the time, when I was walking out of the shop with yet another Wodehouse title to add to my collection.

Years later, while I was a student of English literature in college, I found my mother’s old copy on her shelf. We were reading the canon in my classes, the Western canon. Shakespeare, Marlowe, Alexander Pope, Byron, Ted Hughes. There were a few translated short stories by Tagore and Premchand thrown in, but they were never pursued with much seriousness.

I flipped through my mother’s copy of Interpreter of Maladies, speed-reading the first story, my mouth hanging open, in disbelief that a female Bengali author had written this. Been allowed to achieve this.

In this collection, Lahiri writes about Indians, specifically Bengalis who have emigrated to America, and some who return to the homeland. In nine short stories, she is able to present a picture to the world — of the Indian immigrant experience, of the educated ‘expat’ who must assimilate to a new world but longs for the life and family left behind, of the woman in a foreign country through an arranged marriage who has brought her special chopping knife with her, of a couple struggling to celebrate all the Hindu and Christian festivals in the same year.

Her prose was so wildly different from what I was reading in college; nostalgic and rich, real and uplifting, slowly burning. I recognised the characters she had created, as though she had sat in the corner at one of my family’s gatherings and observed my grandmother in the kitchen, or my aunt who now lived in Washington.

I remember sitting on the floor in my mother’s room and devouring the whole book immediately. It was proof that it can be done. That we have stories too; which can be written and published and devoured.

In one story, Lahiri writes: “The beach was barren and dull to play on alone; the only neighbors who stayed on past Labor Day, a young married couple, had no children, and Eliot no longer found it interesting to gather broken mussel shells in his bucket, or to stroke the seaweed, strewn like strips of emerald lasagna on the sand.”

Her description of seaweed as emerald lasagna has stayed with me. I use it as a symbolic reminder to be who I am when I’m writing, and to have fun with it.

Dirty Laundry by Disha Bose

‘Dirty Laundry’ by Disha Bose (Viking) is out now