'You may encounter nude bathers' – Popular Irish swimming spot to become nudist-friendly

Ireland's first nudist-friendly beach is to be established in South Dublin.

Signage notifying the public that nudist bathers will be swimming at Hawk Cliff in Dalkey will be erected in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson from Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council confirmed: “We are not designating this beach as a nudist beach. However, we are arranging for signage at this location, to advise the public that they may encounter nude bathers.” Pat Gallagher from the Irish Naturist Association told Independent.ie that the beach is already popular with naturists, and he expects the sign to be at the beach in a number of days.

“It’s popular with both naturists and clothed or swimsuit bathers and has been for a number of years. Everyone gets on in harmony.” “[The sign] will let people know. Under the current legislation, in order for public nudity to be an offence it would have to have intent to cause harm, distress or fear to another person. It’s not our intention to cause harm, distress or fear to anyone, so if these signs are put up, at least people are forewarned.”

Some members of the INA use Hawk Cliff every day, Mr Gallagher said. “In the UK, their official first signage went up around 1975. They were behind the rest of Europe so you can imagine how behind we are.”

Mr Gallagher said his association endorses bathing in the nude for a number of reasons. “The only reason I can only give to anyone is you have to just do it for yourself and then you realise this is something I should have always done. It’s a certain freedom, and acceptance of your own body.”

