'You have to be a good role model' - Joe Wicks on balancing fitness and parenthood

Fitness Coach Joe Wicks has stressed the importance of parents setting healthy examples for their children as the ‘Body Coach’ revealed how he balances his own fitness with his young daughter.

Speaking at the launch of his new kitchenware line and ‘Veggie lean in 15’ book at Arnotts today, the 32-year-old said that he is managing to stay fit while looking after his six-month-old daughter Indie.

“You’ve got to stay fit. It’s so important as a parent that you’re a good role model. I want to be energised and by working out and eating healthy food I can be a better dad and a better businessman as well. I love being a dad. A lot of people say you’re never going to sleep and it’s really hard, but I’ve just found it amazing.

“If you have a rough night’s sleep it’s more difficult to get up in the morning and bounce out of the bed and put in a really good workout but I always find time to exercise, whether she’s having a nap or I do a 20 minute workout and put her in a bouncer and she’ll just watch me as I go.”

The TV presenter and author said that he will use his experience of weaning Indie onto solid foods to write a book helping parents in a similar position.

“I’m going to do a book called ‘Wean in 15’,” he laughed.

“It’s basically going to be ‘how to wean babies and toddlers onto solid foods’. It’s quite a nerve-racking time because you’ve got this little baby who has only had milk and you want to give them all the nutrients they need.

“I’m working with a really awesome nutritionist who specialises in child and infant nutrition and then I’m going to work with her to create a really healthy book for children, that’s going to get mums and dads really confident, and teach them how to get them all the nutrients they need.”

Wicks’ newest book, ‘Veggie Lean in 15’ is the latest in his series of seven cookbooks, aimed at providing quick and healthy recipes. The first of the series ‘Lean in 15’, was a bestseller, with almost a million sales.

While Wicks admitted that he doesn’t expect to emulate the success of the first book, he stressed the environmental benefits, which he has only recently become interested in, that reducing meat intake and following his vegetarian recipes can make.

“I think vegetarianism and veganism is still a smaller market but it’s growing,” he said.

“People are getting more conscious of the food they’re eating and its impact on the environment. I never used to care that much, or even think about the environment. I just wanted to have a good steak or a burger. I didn’t really care where it’s coming from.

“As the conversation is getting a bit nosier around plastic pollution or the impact on the environment on the agriculture and the amount of food we demand, it’s made me think I can have an impact and I can influence people with my following. Even if we have one little bit less of chicken or steak or fish a week it is going to have an impact, so I’ve evolved as a person and I think everyone else is starting to think the same, can I make better food choices .”

Speaking about the national debate on veganism that ensued when Leo Varadkar claimed he was trying to reduce his meat intake, the fitness guru said that he understands that the concept is a difficult one for Irish people to grasp. Despite mentioning the environmental impact that consuming meat has, Wicks said that he won’t go vegan or vegetarian as he couldn’t give up meat altogether.

“I haven’t really had many conversations with many Irish people about how much meat [they eat] but it is a nation of meat lovers and farming,” he said.

“I used to literally eat eggs for breakfast, chicken for lunch and meat for dinner, every day of the week, three meals a day and now I’m probably eating 50pc less. I’m cooking a lot more veggie food at home. If I go out for a nice burger or steak, I’m obviously going to enjoy a bit of steak. I love a bit of meat still but I have really reduced my consumption and I feel better for it as well.

“I’m getting closer to being veggie but I just don’t think I could ever be vegan and I do love a burger so I reckon I’m always going to be more flexible with it. If I feel like having a burger, I’m going to have it, I’m not going to have it every day of the week but I think being more flexible with it and not putting yourself in a rigid frame of mind about it is better.”

Online Editors