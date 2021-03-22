| 8.4°C Dublin

‘You go into a trance and it’s a nice escape’ – meet Ireland’s stargazers

Learning about space and the night sky has been a huge lift for budding astronomy fans — of all ages — during the pandemic

Órla Kearney from Dunleer, Co Louth checks out the night sky with her daughter, Julie (10). Photo: David Conachy Expand
David Moore is chairman of Astronomy Ireland Expand

Chrissie Russell

When 10-year-old Julie Kearney came downstairs on Christmas morning, there was one present she was really hoping to find. “I asked Santa for a telescope two years ago, but he didn’t bring one. So I asked him again this Christmas — just to bring a really small one — but I got a huge one, so I did!” She beams.

Her mum, Órla, smiles too at Santa’s wisdom, because, since the schools closed in January, Julie’s telescope and new-found love of space has been the perfect antidote to the monotony and isolation of lockdown. She might be stuck at home in Co Louth, but above her is a whole world to explore.

“I’ve seen Jupiter and Venus beside the moon and I could see them really clearly. I’ve even seen Jupiter’s moons,” enthuses Julie. “It’s really exciting and my friends think it’s really cool when I tell them about it over Zoom.”

