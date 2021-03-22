When 10-year-old Julie Kearney came downstairs on Christmas morning, there was one present she was really hoping to find. “I asked Santa for a telescope two years ago, but he didn’t bring one. So I asked him again this Christmas — just to bring a really small one — but I got a huge one, so I did!” She beams.

Her mum, Órla, smiles too at Santa’s wisdom, because, since the schools closed in January, Julie’s telescope and new-found love of space has been the perfect antidote to the monotony and isolation of lockdown. She might be stuck at home in Co Louth, but above her is a whole world to explore.

“I’ve seen Jupiter and Venus beside the moon and I could see them really clearly. I’ve even seen Jupiter’s moons,” enthuses Julie. “It’s really exciting and my friends think it’s really cool when I tell them about it over Zoom.”

“She just loves it,” says Órla. “Her brother, Ross, and sister, Ella, are 14 and 16, so they’re just getting on with things and more into their tech, so it has been quite lonely for Julie. But she gets so excited when her Astronomy Ireland magazine comes and she uses it to decide what she wants to look at. She’ll draw pictures of what she’s seen and she loves telling her class on Zoom calls. It’s just been great for keeping her occupied and entertained.”

In Bray, Co Wicklow it wasn’t Santa, but his grown-up children, who delivered a telescope to Tony Whelan (55). “It was a fantastic surprise,” grins Tony. “I’d been talking to the kids about seeing the International Space Station pass overhead and how incredible it was to me that the ‘star’ I’d seen had seven people on board. My kids, having grown to be the kind of adults that make me proud, decided to pick a birthday gift that they knew would be thrilling to me and came up with the idea of the telescope.”

Tony’s partner passed away from cancer in early 2018 and, living on his own, he found the early days of lockdown hard. But taking stock and starting new hobbies, like stargazing and joining the community of Astronomy Ireland, has helped him. “It’s absolutely been an outlet for me,” says Tony. “Having the telescope and being able to go into the garden on a clear night has been really interesting and certainly has helped make lockdown a little more bearable.”

Last year, three of the top 20 paid-for apps in the Apple 2020 most downloaded chart were guides to the night sky. Membership for Astronomy Ireland has doubled in the last year to some 100,000 users across social media, paid membership and magazine sales.

“We were already the most popular astronomy club in the world but we’ve jumped more in the last year than we did in 30 years,” reveals David Moore, chairman of Astronomy Ireland. “We’ve parents signing kids up, retired people coming into the hobby. Some people want to learn about the latest discovery on black holes or the space craft arriving on Mars, others want to be guided on what to look for in the sky. There’s something for everyone and interesting things to see every month.”

Expand Close David Moore is chairman of Astronomy Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp David Moore is chairman of Astronomy Ireland

At the start of the first lockdown, Blackrock Castle Observatory (BCO) in Cork started posting short video challenges on social media under the hashtag #DailyAstroChallenge. “These proved very popular and we saw a lot more engagement with astronomy content than we’d previously experienced,” says Rob O’Sullivan from BCO. “I think accessibility has been a key element to the rise in popularity. We all have a night sky and it’s generally very easy to appreciate it without violating social distancing.”

Read More

Terry Moseley of the Irish Astronomers’ Association is part of the team at OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, Co Tyrone (one of only two areas in Ireland deemed to have sufficient lack of light pollution to render the dark skies exceptional for stargazing) and though he can’t wait to welcome visitors back to the park, he’s been cheered by how lockdown has fuelled a newfound appreciation of the sky above us.

“Maybe we’ve a closer interaction with nature, more time available to read and think, more time outdoors and opportunity to really notice things in the sky, maybe even more awareness of our own mortality and wondering about our place in the grand scheme of things,” he says.

When lockdown started last year, Eddie Lee from Co Sligo saw his usual work as a professional musician dry up. He started photographing the night sky as a hobby, but the feedback generated online (where even celebs such as Irish actor Chris O’Dowd praised his stunning images) gave him the confidence to pursue a new career.

“I went from being an unemployed musician, after a life of being a professional musician, to being a professional photographer due to the interest in my landscape and night-sky work in the last year,” says Eddie (57). “Being under the night sky is just a beautiful thing. It makes you feel tiny and insignificant in one way and incredibly uplifted in another.”

On Inishbofin, Co Galway, teacher and hotelier Andrew Whelan (53) has revived his childhood passion for space and turned it into a community initiative, with his family and local primary school children all involved in trying to achieve a Dark Sky Park designation for the island. He says: “The night sky is a precious resource, so many people around the world can’t even see the Milky Way from their homes due to light pollution. We need to protect it and enjoy it now.”

He recently bought a Sky Quality Meter and taking measurements has become a nightly pursuit. “The readings are really impressive,” Andrew reports. He hopes to lead stargazing walks when tourists are allowed to return to the island.

Researchers at Coventry University investigated the potential benefits of “nocturnal, nature-based interaction” and found that looking at the stars helped to “increase a sense of flow through fascination and loss of time” with those taking part saying they felt “more peaceful, relaxed and in awe of the world.”

Órla says Julie is calmer after half an hour of stargazing. And once the kids are in bed, she’s even found herself engrossed. “It’s addictive!” she laughs. “You go into a trance and it’s a nice escape. You just don’t realise how many stars are up there and what you can see. It’s amazing.”