‘You feel guilty that you are not there for your kids’ – RTÉ presenter Jacqui Hurley on why she stepped away from a job she loved

The sports broadcaster on the complexities of juggling a busy 

Jacqui Hurley at home with her children Luke (8) and Lily (5). Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand
Jacqui Hurley at work with RTÉ. Photo: Kyran O'Brien Expand
&lsquo;Girls Play Too 2: More Inspiring Stories of Irish Sportswomen&rsquo; by Jacqui Hurley. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

This day last week, Jacqui Hurley celebrated her 39th birthday. Not alone was it her birthday, but it was the first Sunday in years that she hadn’t been at work.

The week before, Hurley signed off on her last ever Sunday Sport show on RTÉ Radio 1. Like Claire Byrne before her, the broadcaster made the difficult decision to scale back on her work commitments as the cost to her family was just too great.

