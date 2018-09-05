When 2fm DJ Louise McSharry posted a full length photo of herself on Instagram recently, thousands applauded her for doing so.

When 2fm DJ Louise McSharry posted a full length photo of herself on Instagram recently, thousands applauded her for doing so.

'You can feel guilty... Today I left the house at 8.30 and I won’t be home until 10.30 tonight' - 2FM's Louise McSharry on being a working mother

She wrote: “I know how helpful it is for me to see other fat women in great outfits,” underneath the candid photo of herself laughing, and basically, not giving a damn.

The photo wasn't posted to endorse a new product or a new venue in town - typical Instagram lore these days - it was posted to encourage women to celebrate themselves.

Over the summer, she wrote about how she swam in the sea this summer with “a tinge of sadness” because she thought of all the times she didn’t swim growing up because she was too afraid to be seen in a swimsuit, because she was ashamed of her body.

During World Breastfeeding Week, she admitted how seeing women breastfeed can bring up “guilt, regret and sadness” for her because of her own journey pumping breastmilk and eventually giving her son Sam formula for the first time.

She’s not reticent either about working mother’s guilt.

She tells Independent.ie: “There are lots of things I’d like to do, I’d love to do talk radio at some stage, I’d like to write another book. I’m pretty fairly occupied by Sam and my show, but when Sam goes to school and things settle down I can think about other things.”

“It’s hard. And I think every woman who has a child struggles with that balance, whether they’re working or a stay-at-home mum; if you’re a stay-at-home mum the challenge can be finding time for yourself and grabbing back time to… be a human being.”

Louise McSharry spoke to Independent.ie at the launch of Blood Cancer Awareness Month, which takes place throughout September.

“You can feel guilty… Today I left the house at 8.30 and I won’t be home until 10.30 tonight so I will miss Sam but at the same time I love my work… you have to keep yourself in a balanced head space.”

But she added: “I’m very lucky because I get to spend most mornings with Sam and then in the afternoons he goes to crèche, and he loves crèche, so that’s great.”

“I’m very lucky and I want to emphasise that.”

The presenter has recovered from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Now three years on from her treatment and recovery, she talks easefully about the diagnosis, and her resilience comes sweeping through again.

“Everyone is different, everyone’s experience of cancer leaves them in a different way. I would like to think that I’ve gone back to normal and my perspective on life in general is the same. For me I feel like I’ve gone back to normal.”

“I remember when I found out I was sick, I said my plan is to do what the doctors tell me and then finish the treatment and get back to normal.”

“Being away from work, I don’t love, so when I get back to it, I’m more focused on doing things that I want to work on.”

“I really didn’t want to allow my experience to change things too much”.

However, she added: “I think it would be wrong of me to pretend it doesn’t have an effect, but for me it’s just adjusting to having cancer, it changed the pace of my life very dramatically. I had to try and have a baby very quickly because I had reduced fertility as a result of my treatment.”

“There is a lasting impact and I wouldn’t want to pretend there isn’t. I would have loved to have a year before my wedding to have fun with my husband and maybe after we were married too.”

On a lighter note, as she speaks to Indepedent.ie at the launch of Blood Cancer Awareness month, the 2FM DJ says she is finally back celebrating her hair again, having let go of the worry around the health of her hair.

“It’s changing on a daily basis,” she laughs. “I really love having fun with my hair. When I lost it and it started growing back, I was careful to take really good care of it. But after a few years, I realised I didn’t really feel like myself. The day I decided to bleach it, it felt like I was letting the cancer go and the fear I had around my hair just went.”

Online Editors