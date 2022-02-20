Year of Living Lightly: 10 things I learned in my year of no shopping

‘I think I’ve just become a really smart shopper,” I declare to my friend, who can barely restrain an eye roll at such smugness. “I’m basically Marie Kondo now — these are giving me such levels of joy.” The ‘these’ in question are my new pair of slippers; we are just back from a trip to town in which, for the first time in a year, I bought clothes. Or shoes, to be more specific — the thing I most missed in a year of no shopping.

Apart from one incident in which I went into my favourite jewellery store to buy a friend a birthday present and promptly forgot about the shopping ban and bought myself something, I had avoided shops, and shopping websites, entirely for the 12 months of my Year of Living Lightly project. Why place yourself in the way of temptation?

“I’m going to try shopping again for the last column, will you come with me?” I had asked my friend, albeit with some trepidation — the prospect made me feel quite anxious. All that choice, all those people. How on earth do you figure out what you want in such an atmosphere?

Browsing through a major department store, I began to wonder: had I ever liked this kind of shopping? Do people really shop like this? Just walk through shops until something catches their eye? Had I done this? Do I even like shopping? My dad abhors it, so once a year, I, or my mum, will do a one-shop hit-and-run with him, where he will gather together what needs to be replaced — trousers, shirts, a new jacket — then get out of there as fast as he can. When it comes to shopping, had I become my dad — a person who can’t stand it?

Expand Close "Browsing through a major department store, I began to wonder: had I ever liked this kind of shopping?" Photo: Nina Val / Facebook

Luckily, I had come to this shopping trip with a plan beyond merely wandering about and waiting to see what struck me. In a recent column for this series, I had committed to posting a daily picture on Instagram, featuring me in a different outfit from my wardrobe, in an effort to get more wear from my clothes.

A few months into the project I had hit a wall, where I had edited what I wanted to get rid of from my wardrobe but wasn’t wearing much of what was left — instead repeatedly wearing the same jumpers and gym gear. I wanted to wear more of what I own. But I also only wanted to wear comfortable clothes.

To say I failed in my month of posting daily outfits is an understatement. I think I managed five posts. In part, this was because, apart from a few Christmas outings, we were in the most January of Januarys. When you’re barely doing anything bar sitting at your desk, it feels hard to be bothered putting on anything beyond a tracksuit. Looking at much of my wardrobe feels like looking at the Celtic Tiger in clothes form. Not, I hasten to add, because my clothes are gaudy. It’s more of an ‘oh, how we partied’ sentiment.

Partly, that’s due to Covid-19, and how it constricted all our lives. “Four times a week,” a friend declared recently when I asked her how often she thought we had social outings before the pandemic. I think that might be somewhat rose-tinted, but it was definitely more than I could countenance now. I want everyday clothes that are a bit more stylish than actual gym gear, but don’t involve tights, high heels, or restrictive waistbands.

As I searched for outfits to post on Instagram — aside from thinking that the things I wanted to wear would be utterly boring to anyone else — I realised that certain things were missing from my wardrobe. This is not to say that I gave up shopping for a year and the epiphany was to buy an entire new wardrobe. No. But when it came to allowing myself shop again — as research for this article — I knew exactly what I wanted. Trousers — comfortable jeans, if such a thing is possible. And new slippers to replace the pair my cat had destroyed months before when I went away for a few days.

I had researched slippers online, thought about what exactly I wanted from a slipper and what pair would provide it, and then purchased. Hence the smugness. And so, on that note, here are 10 things I learned in a year of no shopping.

1. “Is it very hard?” is the first thing people ask when you tell them you have given up buying clothes for a year; their tone is invariably doleful, suggesting it is a terribly difficult endeavour that is bound to fail. It was not hard, not at all.

In part, this is probably because, thanks to multiple lockdowns, I was easily able to avoid the shops. The one time I failed, after all, was the aforementioned visit to a shop. Take yourself out of the spaces, literal, or online, that will tempt you.

More than this, though, it wasn’t hard because the minute I committed to it, I realised, to my own mortification, just how many clothes I owned. Buying more at the rate I had been — fairly regularly — seemed ludicrous and slightly obscene all of a sudden.

2. This will probably seem like a blindingly obvious thing to understand to many of you, but I was buying out of want, not need. The two things I most wished I could buy this year were a wetsuit (I borrowed one from a friend), and new slippers.

Stopping shopping allows the sediment to settle, and it becomes really clear what you actually need. (Need is relative here, of course. I am lucky enough to not really need anything. Practical purchases might be another way of describing it.)

3. My father shops like someone playing the old computer game Tetris. I used to shop like a magpie chasing the shiny thing in front of her.

He buys what he needs, usually a replacement for something he has worn out. He never buys things that don’t quite fit him right now, or need to be altered, or something he loves but just hasn’t yet found the right top/bottoms/shoes to wear with it.

His wardrobe fits together; everything gets worn, apart from a few specifically seasonal items or a good blazer. Nothing sits there for months not quite working for whatever reason and, therefore, unused. If I buy anything now, it will be in this spirit. I hope.

Expand Close "I began to realise where my sources of temptation were when it came to being triggered into buying." Photo: Nina Val / Facebook

4. We all shop in different ways, and we are all inspired to purchase by different things. In a previous job, I was constantly in and out of clothes stores, borrowing garments for fashion shoots. It was then that I would also buy for myself.

Over the last year, when I started to really consider the clothes I owned, I began to realise where my sources of temptation were when it came to being triggered into buying. Mostly: friends, or things I had seen on people on Instagram. There’s no way of removing oneself entirely from such temptations (although definitely not being in the shops for most of the year because of lockdown helped), but once you are aware of your vulnerable spots it makes it easier to catch yourself in the spiral, and stop before purchasing.

5. Stuff is stressful. Obviously, this is an extremely privileged whinge to be able to make, but there you go. Talking to Emma Gleeson (her book, Stuff Happens!, is a truly excellent read I would recommend to anyone considering this area), she pointed out that one of the main reasons we fall down when trying to declutter our homes is because we do a dramatic cull, only to start allowing things into our space again six months later.

We never really address the source of the problem — repeat accumulation. A tidy, calm living space is not something I regularly achieve but, when I do, I have learned that it makes a sizeable difference to my sense of mental well-being. Knowing this helps me to be strict about not purchasing ‘just this one’.

6. Nothing beats newness. I would love to say that when I ‘shopped my wardrobe’ — a euphemism whose very existence shows how ridiculous we have become, given it treats the act of wearing the clothes you own as a novelty — I found excitement in rediscovering old clothes long unworn. I didn’t; they were unworn, but not forgotten.

As part of the shopping I allowed myself after this year, I decided to see if I could find jeans that were comfortable (I did, they’re called barrel-legged). That first week, I wore them to a friend’s house and the absolute high of the new outfit was exhilarating — admittedly I’m coming from a low base after two fairly high-free years of pandemic living.

It felt akin to the feeling of wearing the Christmas outfit as a child. I can still remember a black velvet dress with ra-ra skirt and puffy shoulders, worn with matching patent brogues and thick, white woollen tights (it was the 1980s, obviously). I need to find the newness high elsewhere — even if I was to go back to shopping in any kind of regular way, it’s not a high that would last, because you become immune to new things.

Of all the people I interviewed for this series, one of the things that stuck with me the most was the point made by Elaine Butler, of the excellent website Living Lightly in Ireland, who said that you only get to dump your stuff in charity shops if you shop there.

I was that person; full of self-congratulation for the black bags dropped off at our local charity shop. In the last year, I’ve started looking there for things my daughter needs.

Her winter coat — a Gap puffer in perfect condition for €4 — is a triumph I have spent months boring friends about. So, I might look there for newness. Also, your relationship with acquisition changes; you appreciate leaning into what you own, rather than chasing the new. It’s like slow-release natural food over sugar.

7. I feel like I am in no position to lecture anyone about sustainability, which is why I interviewed a lot of other people for my Living Lightly columns over the past year. But obviously, the minute you begin to take stock of how you consume, it becomes impossible not to realise that the opportunities to improve or change habits are there.

Aside from changes in my own habits, for me, the focus is on my daughter — on trying to encourage in her an attitude of acquisition based on need where possible.

Expand Close "Aside from changes in my own habits, for me, the focus is on my daughter." Photo: Nina Val / Facebook

8. It is amazing how much we can persevere with something that is causing us anxiety, and then go on to procrastinate about doing the things that will prove a salve to that anxiety.

This project started because I knew that spending money on clothes was providing a temporary hit of pleasure, followed swiftly by anxiety about spending — I wanted to step off that cycle.

Slightly deeper than that, I wanted to be more organised about my finances and general life admin. This took so long; it is still a work in progress, really. The most helpful tip I got from any of the people I spoke to on this was: one thing at a time.

When I’d speculate, ‘If I just had three days to dedicate to it, I could get on top of things,’ they all looked at me dubiously and came back with versions of: break it into chunks; give it half an hour a day; do one/two/three things from the list. Start the momentum rolling, and you will get there. Don’t imagine you’re going to sort that kind of stuff in one fell swoop.

9. This year of no shopping has changed absolutely what I would buy, if/when I do shop. The last things I bought before I stopped were hiking boots and a lightweight but warm jacket, both from The North Face brand. Bar the summer months, I have worn the boots almost every day. I’m still not over the fact that the jacket is light but very warm. Because I didn’t used to buy practical clothes.

When I went into that first store recently, after a year of avoiding such places, the beautiful floral dresses on the rails — the kind of things that would have previously proved hugely tempting, with a feeling of have to have it — held little interest beyond, oh yes, I like that print. I own many like it. No draw whatsoever.

Making grand announcements in a national newspaper about never doing anything again is foolhardy, but I can’t see myself buying more of the kind of thing I did previously; that kind of mindless purchasing just for the hit of the acquisition, as Dr Dion Terrelonge described in last month’s Living Lightly column.

10. And lastly, will I go back to shopping? Again, I’m not going to say never. But I also don’t think there is really a happy medium for me. I’m not sure I trust myself to start shopping as a person who just buys things very occasionally and maintains that level.

It feels as if the ‘just this one’ could so quickly slide back to the way I was that I would rather steer clear, as much as possible, for now.



Photography by: Nina Val. Hair by: Kim Delahunty Make-up by: John Bowes, both Brown Sugar, 50 South William Street, D2, tel: (01) 616-9967, brownsugar.ie. Shot on location at Duchess on Duke Street, 20 Duke Street, D2, duchessondukestcom; Café en Seine, 40 Dawson Street, D2, cafeenseine.ie. Balloons with thanks to Woodie’s Party Zone, available online and at selected Woodie’s stores nationwide, wooodiespartyzone.ie