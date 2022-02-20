| 10.5°C Dublin

Year of Living Lightly: 10 things I learned in my year of no shopping

Having reached the finish line of her Living Lightly challenge, fashion writer Liadán Hynes looks back at what she has learned, gained and missed over the last 12 months, and reflects on how stepping out of the cycle of buying has changed her shopping habits for good

Fashion writer Liadán Hynes challenged herself to stop shopping for clothes for a year Expand
&quot;Browsing through a major department store, I began to wonder: had I ever liked this kind of shopping?&quot; Photo: Nina Val Expand
&quot;I began to realise where my sources of temptation were when it came to being triggered into buying.&quot; Photo: Nina Val Expand
&quot;Aside from changes in my own habits, for me, the focus is on my daughter.&quot; Photo: Nina Val Expand

Fashion writer Liadán Hynes challenged herself to stop shopping for clothes for a year

&quot;Browsing through a major department store, I began to wonder: had I ever liked this kind of shopping?&quot; Photo: Nina Val

&quot;I began to realise where my sources of temptation were when it came to being triggered into buying.&quot; Photo: Nina Val

&quot;Aside from changes in my own habits, for me, the focus is on my daughter.&quot; Photo: Nina Val

Liadan Hynes Email

‘I think I’ve just become a really smart shopper,” I declare to my friend, who can barely restrain an eye roll at such smugness. “I’m basically Marie Kondo now — these are giving me such levels of joy.” The ‘these’ in question are my new pair of slippers; we are just back from a trip to town in which, for the first time in a year, I bought clothes. Or shoes, to be more specific — the thing I most missed in a year of no shopping.

Apart from one incident in which I went into my favourite jewellery store to buy a friend a birthday present and promptly forgot about the shopping ban and bought myself something, I had avoided shops, and shopping websites, entirely for the 12 months of my Year of Living Lightly project. Why place yourself in the way of temptation?

