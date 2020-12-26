Year in review: Those we have lost in 2020

Marian Finucane

Taboo-breaking broadcaster

Marian Finucane, who died at the start of January aged 69, was a trailblazer in radio broadcasting who created Liveline and turned weekend radio into a ratings winner.

Her intimate and deeply personal interviewing style, where she won the trust of her subjects, made for some memorable broadcasts.

“She asked everything you would ask before you made your mind up,” said her successor on Liveline, Joe Duffy.

Her work on the radio programme Women Today, a precursor of Liveline, broke many taboos and she broached many hidden topics such as female sexuality. She said in an interview: “It sounds almost medieval now, but if you did anything on reproduction or marriage that wasn’t exactly in tune with the Roman Catholic Church’s line, you’d get slaughtered. You couldn’t mention the word ‘orgasm’.”

In 1980, she won the Prix Italia for a documentary on abortion. She interviewed a woman who was to have an abortion in England, travelled with her and gave an account of her experience. Later in her career, her long interviews regularly set the national agenda, such as in 2001 when junior minister Joe Jacob claimed Ireland could deal with a nuclear disaster by distributing iodine tablets. The more Marian probed, the less assured the politician sounded.

Finucane also conduced a memorable interview with the former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick. He denied the bank at the centre of Ireland’s financial collapse had been reckless in making too many big loans to developers during the property bubble.

Perhaps her most personal interview came in 2008 when she talked to the writer Nuala O’Faolain, a close friend, about her impending death from cancer. The broadcast is said to have taken a heavy emotional toll on Finucane.

She herself suffered tragedy in her family. Sinéad, her daughter with husband John Clarke, died of leukaemia in 1990 aged eight.

Listeners perhaps only realised the void that Finucane had left in Irish broadcasting in the weeks and months after she had gone.

Jack Charlton

Winner who lifted national spirits

Perhaps no other Englishman has brought such joy to the Irish people as Jack Charlton. He was even credited with bringing about an upturn in our economic fortunes in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Charlton, who died aged 85 in July, was by far the most successful manager of the Ireland soccer team. Until he came along, we had never qualified for a major championship, but with his simple coaching philosophy of “put ’em under pressure”, he took the team to two World Cups and a European Championships.

Ireland reached the knockout stages of both World Cups and reached the quarter-finals in 1990, prompting scenes of near-hysteria across the country. This prompted the manager to ponder what would have happened if we had won.

Amid the outpouring of affection on his death, it was easy to forget that he had enjoyed a remarkable career as a footballer. Charlton won 35 international caps and, playing alongside his younger brother Bobby, won a World Cup medal at Wembley in 1966 when England beat Germany. The coal miner’s son from Northumberland also won a league title, an FA Cup, a League Cup and two Fairs Cups (the equivalent of today’s Europa League) with his club Leeds United.

Brendan Bowyer

Showband star who did the Hucklebuck

Brendan Bowyer, who died in May aged 81, will be remembered above all for The Hucklebuck, a song he performed with the Royal Showband.

Released in 1964, it became such a big hit in Ireland that it is seen by many as the anthem of the decade when showbands reigned supreme. For many years, it was a guaranteed floor-filler at nights out across Ireland.

Earlier in his career in 1961, the Royal Showband won an award as ‘Top Modern Dance Band’ in Britain. The Beatles were a support group for the tour and Bowyer advised the four eager young hopefuls “to stick with it and you will make it”.

John Hume and Seamus Mallon

Fearless peacemakers

Two of the titans of nationalist politics in the North, John Hume and Seamus Mallon, died within months of each other. They may have had their differences over the decades, but they were both steadfast in campaigning for civil rights and against violence.

For all his success as a politician as leader of the SDLP, it is remarkable that in a career spanning four decades, Hume spent just 148 days in office as minister for commerce in Brian Faulkner’s short-lived power-sharing administration.

Ultimately, when he had a second opportunity to wield power in 1998 as deputy first minister of Northern Ireland, he passed the mantle to his deputy, Mallon. That is not to say Hume did not wield considerable influence among politicians and officials in Washington, Dublin, London, Belfast and Brussels, having first risen to prominence as a civil rights leader in his native Derry.

The signs of this influence could be seen in the response to his death in August. How many other politicians would attract tributes read out at their funeral from a Pope, a past US president in Bill Clinton, the Dalai Lama, British prime ministers and Bono? If political success is measured in votes and ministerial seats, it could be said Hume lost the battle of a lifetime. At the end of his career, his party, the SDLP, were forced to play second fiddle to Sinn Féin as they went into sharp decline.

But if the success of a politician is measured in other terms — setting out a vision and seeing it realised — there is no doubt he was more successful than Gerry Adams. He won the peace. For all its imperfections, the Northern Ireland set out in the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 is much closer to Hume’s vision of an “agreed Ireland” than Sinn Féin’s original idea of a united Ireland forced upon unionists through the barrel of a gun.

Hume’s long-time deputy in the SDLP, Mallon died in January aged 83.

He was also at the forefront of the SDLP through much of the Troubles. His zeal in campaigning against the British Army’s shoot-to-kill policy was matched by his opposition to paramilitary violence. One of the architects of the Good Friday Agreement, he served alongside First Minister David Trimble in the Stormont Executive from 1998 to 2001.

Barbara Windsor

Queen of bawdy humour who turned to soap

Windsor, who died earlier this month aged 83, was synonymous with bawdy humour of a seaside postcard variety. With their relentless double entendres, the Carry On films in which she starred offered the kind of cheeky titillation that was otherwise almost entirely absent on cinema screens in Ireland in the early 1970s.

She first appeared in Carry On Spying in 1964, with her final film role in the series coming in 1974’s Carry On Dick. One of her most famous scenes was in 1969’s Carry On Camping, when her bikini top flew off in the middle of an exercise class.

She later revived her career in 1994, taking on the role of the Queen Vic’s battle-axe landlady in BBC soap EastEnders, frequently yelling at rogue drinkers to “get outta my pub!”.

Larry Gogan

Spinning the discs for six decades

During his lifetime, it would have been hard to find anyone prepared to say a bad word about Larry Gogan, Ireland’s king of pop radio, who died in January aged 85.

He was a reassuring, gentlemanly presence playing hits on Irish radio for almost six decades. After starting his career on sponsored programmes and Radio Éireann, he was a natural choice to be one of the lead presenters on the pop station RTÉ Radio 2 (later 2fm), when it went on air in 1979.

Gogan introduced the first song on the station, Like Clockwork by the Boomtown Rats, and remained a fixture until 2019. His Just a Minute Quiz — famous for bizarre answers to questions — became part of Irish folklore. When a caller drew a blank, his sympathetic remark was invariably: “They didn’t suit you.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Feminist icon of the US Supreme Court

During the later years of her life, a lot of attention was paid to the health of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal member of the US Supreme Court well into in her 80s.

Supreme Court justices have an enormous impact on issues such as abortion, LGBT rights, gun rights, religious liberty, the death penalty and presidential powers. The lawyer from a working-class background in New York provided key votes in landmark rulings securing equal rights for women, expanding gay rights and safeguarding abortion rights.

Her death at the age of 87 in September gave Donald Trump an opportunity to replace her with a more conservative judge, and he duly appointed Amy Coney Barrett.

Olivia de Havilland

Survivor of Hollywood’s Golden Age

Described as one of the last living actresses of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Olivia de Havilland starred as the principled, morally upright Melanie opposite Vivien Leigh’s impulsively passionate Scarlett in Gone with the Wind.

De Havilland, who died in July at the age of 104, was the winner of two Oscars for Best Actress, for To Each His Own (1947) and The Heiress (1950). “Playing bad girls is a bore,” she once said. “I have always had more luck with good girl roles, because they require more from an actress.”

Her soft exterior in movies concealed a steely determination. In the 1940s, she successfully sued Warner Bros over her contract in a ruling that helped break the stranglehold of the US studio system.

Maradona

In the hands of God

A magician with the ball, Maradona was considered by many to be the greatest soccer player ever. Rising to stardom from a grimy Buenos Aires slum to lead Argentina to World Cup victory, his life started out as a rags-to-riches story.

In Argentina, he was worshipped as ‘El Dios’ — the God — partly a play on words on his number 10 shirt, ‘El diez’.

He was largely responsible for Argentina’s World Cup triumph in 1986 in Mexico, scoring two famous goals in one game against England in the quarter-finals. It was a match that was given a special edge after the Falklands War. His first goal was scored with his fist and the second, where he dribbled past half the England team, is often called the goal of the century.

“It was partly by the hand of God and partly with the head of Maradona,” he said of his opener in the 2-1 win. As well as the World Cup, he also won league titles with the Italian side Napoli.

Years of drug use, overeating and alcoholism truncated his stellar career and altered his appearance from a lithe athlete who could slalom effortlessly through teams to a bloated addict, who nearly died of cocaine-induced heart failure in 2000.

Sean Connery

First Bond with a view to a thrill

For most fans of 007, Sean Connery was the definitive James Bond. He was hard edged with a sardonic wit, and was fortunate to star in some of the best films in the series, including Goldfinger.

When he was in line to become the first James Bond, the character’s creator Ian Fleming was dismissive. “I’m looking for Commander Bond and not an overgrown stuntman,” he complained. But Fleming changed his mind and Connery’s ruthless and, by turns, comical portrayal of the spy gave James Bond global appeal.

Unlike the upper-crust character in the Fleming novels, Connery came from a Scottish working-class background. His ancestors on his father’s side were Irish emigrants.

The action scenes, sex and exotic locations in Bond were a winning formula at the box office from the first film, Dr No, to his last in the official role, Diamonds are Forever. He reprised the role in 1983 in the unofficial Bond movie, Never Say Never Again.

Away from the 007 franchise, he continued to enjoy success. His performance as an Irish cop with an unconvincing Hiberno-Scottish lilt in gangster movie The Untouchables won him an Oscar as Best Supporting Actor.

Despite success in films such as Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Hunt for Red October, he turned down the role of Gandalf in The Lord of the Rings in 2006, grumpily declaring himself tired of acting and sick of the “idiots now making films in Hollywood”.

