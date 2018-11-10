Society did not neglect war veterans

Independent.ie

Ireland's relatively small number of rebel dead - less than 90 during the Rising, and less than 500 between 1919 and 1921 - were routinely formally remembered on significant anniversaries by both the state and its internal republican enemies after 1922; the very much larger number of Irishmen and handful of Irish women who fell in the Great War were not.

https://www.independent.ie/life/world-war-1/society-did-not-neglect-war-veterans-37508998.html

https://www.independent.ie/life/world-war-1/article37508997.ece/a5667/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-11-10_lif_45589223_I1.JPG