Eunan O'Halpin: 'Society did not neglect Irish war veterans'
Irish war veterans certainly felt poorly treated after the Great War but there are many examples of huge support from the public, writes historian Eunan O'Halpin
Ireland's relatively small number of rebel dead - less than 90 during the Rising, and less than 500 between 1919 and 1921 - were routinely formally remembered on significant anniversaries by both the state and its internal republican enemies after 1922; the very much larger number of Irishmen and handful of Irish women who fell in the Great War were not.
A definitive count of Irish Great War dead is impossible, but the best estimate for the island is around 35,000 soldiers and sailors of every political and religious persuasion. All served voluntarily: Britain's disastrous decision to impose conscription in Ireland in March 1918 only managed to unite constitutional and radical nationalism in successful opposition.
