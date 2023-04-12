| 4.4°C Dublin

Gen Z aren’t blindly accepting the 9-5 grind – and are using TikTok to vent

Content creators on the TikTok rant, rave and spill the beans on toxic employer habits, offering you hacks and tips for everything from workplace red flags to the real meaning of a performance improvement plan (spoiler: you’re getting sacked).

@corporatelawyer and @gabriella_judge on TikTok







Joseph Bobowicz

Pizza Fridays. Bring-your-dog-to-work days. Away days in an escape room. All are well-known ploys the managerial class use to massage a docile workforce despite real-term pay cuts. And yet, we still bite. In fact, you might be reading this after working overtime for the umpteenth day this month, believing – hoping – it warrants more than limited career growth and a Christmas party budget that covers only the first round. Bad news, it might not.

But don’t fret, for no one is fooling today’s young nine-to-fivers, who now find their balm to a bad day at the office or a marathon of aimless Zoom calls in the world of Corporate TikTok. Here, content creators rant, rave and spill the beans on toxic employer habits, offering you hacks and tips for everything from workplace red flags to the real meaning of a performance improvement plan (spoiler: you’re getting sacked). Some creators even go as far as filming their resignation process in videos known as “Quit-Toks”.

