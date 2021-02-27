| 4.3°C Dublin

9 ways to boost your health and wellbeing while working from home

Julia Molony

With remote working looking set to play a big role in our future, one thing is clear — it is not without its health challenges. Many home workers are reporting that without the daily commute, they are moving less and gaining weight. Others are finding that unsuitable work set-ups — like in bed or at the kitchen table — are giving them a bad back or sore shoulders. And that’s before we get to the isolating effects that working on your own can have, and how that might impact your mental health. With all those things in mind, we’ve prepared a ‘WFH MOT’ — follow these simple rules to make your home-working life happier, healthier and a little easier on your body.

1. Stand up to beat back pain

Daniel Quinn of Rebalance physiotherapy in Dublin has been treating an influx of “disc bulges, facet strains and muscular pains in and around the spine”, as result of the wholesale move to working from home. Initially, he thought that more time spent “at the kitchen table on chairs not designed for prolonged period of sitting” was to blame.

In fact, he says, “as the months have gone on we have realised that the cause of the pain has not been the desk set-up, but rather the duration of sitting has increased with a decrease in activity levels.

