‘Women share their stories of harassment to change the system, not punish an individual man’

My first time meeting a certain TD, we had barely moved past polite introductions when he put his hands on my waist and pulled me in close to him.

This was at one of the many events political journalists are required to attend, where alcohol greases and blurs the lines between social and professional. He was sitting on a bar stool and had pulled me between his legs, before running his hands down my dress while making a comment about my figure. It was disgusting and embarrassing and I’m still seething about it.

We all lean in and start listening when women talk about things like this. There is something tantalising about the scandalous anecdotes which women become reluctant collectors of when we simply try to exist in a male-dominated field like politics.

But telling stories like the one about that TD will invite a demand that I can’t meet. Before I’ve even finished talking, I’ll be ordered to “name and shame”.

Two politicians faced similar calls last year when they both decided to talk about their own experiences of sexism or harassment within Leinster House. Lynn Ruane, the independent senator, told the Seanad late last year that she had experienced harassment for years from two different men, including one who had access to the national parliament. It was so bad that Leinster House staff once had to escort her to the chamber, and to the bus stop. And Eileen Flynn, who became the first Traveller woman to be appointed to the Seanad last summer, revealed to this magazine that a male colleague had told her she was just a “token seat”.

“Name and shame,” people said, the thirst for more details stronger than the sense of injustice at what these women had endured. If you experience sexism, particularly in a field like politics, which stands and falls on public accountability, it seems to become your sole obligation to ensure the man responsible is held accountable. This is regardless of the personal and professional risk that a woman would have to take by identifying what is likely a rich and quite possibly litigious politician by name.

This primal desire for retribution fundamentally misunderstands the reasons why women talk about such things. We usually just want change, but people think we want vengeance.

Over the past few years, Ireland has been trying hard to reform and atone for the way it has treated women. But change has come at a cost, and women’s stories have been the currency. From Repeal to the CervicalCheck scandal, we have relied on and often even expected women to “share their stories” before society has agreed change is justified.

As a journalist, I’ve been complicit in creating a media atmosphere where these stories are demanded. Having written plenty of them myself, I can tell you that nobody ever shares them to get revenge or retribution. Once she’s suffered herself, a woman will do incredible things to spare another from going through the same thing.

Women who decide to share a story usually do so because they want to change a system, not punish an individual man. When Lynn Ruane spoke, she did so in the context of needing a more accessible justice system for victims of harassment. Eileen Flynn was talking about challenging a political system that is still too hostile to diversity. Neither of them should be pressured to take the risk of naming individual men before we are willing to consider the change they’re asking for. If we are going to continue wanting stories from women, we should accept the safer and more abstract versions that they feel comfortable sharing.

Recently, a TD told me about a truly heinous sustained campaign of abuse she has suffered directly because of her job. She felt compelled to go to the Gardaí, and I would have felt the same. I asked her if she wanted to do an interview about it, and she swiftly and firmly said no. She didn’t want to be identified or known as a victim. The abuse was graphic and sexual in nature, and she didn’t want to be sexualised either.

I should have tried to persuade her to change her mind but the journalist side of me was immediately neutered; my more humane woman side took over. She was completely right. Telling a story always comes at a high price, which not every woman is willing or able to pay. We shouldn’t make them.

We Need to Talk About…

We’ve all become lockdown veterans against our will, and as we settle into our third, you may be scrambling for cultural comfort. I am sure you have an illustrious To Be Read pile, or perhaps you’ve been pursuing 2020’s Best Of lists to find yourself a high-brow, stimulating box set. Take it from someone who tried and failed to concentrate through the opening credits of most of last year’s cultural highlights, and just go straight for the reality TV shite. The entire Real Housewives franchise, Below Deck, Say Yes to the Dress, KUWTK: all utterly mindless, yes. But most importantly: totally inconsequential.

Real life is more than challenging and stimulating enough for me at the moment. When I want to take a break from my small work screen to stare at my big relaxation screen for locked-down January, I want the least challenging viewing possible. Treat yourself.