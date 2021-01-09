| -2.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Women share their stories of harassment to change the system, not punish an individual man’

Ellen Coyne

Ellen Coyne. Photograph: Naomi Gaffey Expand

Close

Ellen Coyne. Photograph: Naomi Gaffey

Ellen Coyne. Photograph: Naomi Gaffey

Ellen Coyne. Photograph: Naomi Gaffey

My first time meeting a certain TD, we had barely moved past polite introductions when he put his hands on my waist and pulled me in close to him.

This was at one of the many events political journalists are required to attend, where alcohol greases and blurs the lines between social and professional. He was sitting on a bar stool and had pulled me between his legs, before running his hands down my dress while making a comment about my figure. It was disgusting and embarrassing and I’m still seething about it.

We all lean in and start listening when women talk about things like this. There is something tantalising about the scandalous anecdotes which women become reluctant collectors of when we simply try to exist in a male-dominated field like politics.
But telling stories like the one about that TD will invite a demand that I can’t meet. Before I’ve even finished talking, I’ll be ordered to “name and shame”.

Privacy