With a family that vindictive, is it any surprise that Meghan Markle cut ties with them?

Katie Byrne

Like a piece of toilet paper that clings persistently to the sole of a shoe, or a barnacle gripped tightly to the side of a ship, Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, simply refuses to go away.

Markle (76) has already gifted us with a tell-all documentary Thomas Markle: My Story — but apparently he has a lot more to say.

The retired TV lighting director is currently working on another documentary, this time about his own life. “It begins with my life, my family, my love of theatre and television and how I got there,” he told The Sun. “Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college, and when her career began.”

