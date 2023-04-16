Wild river currents are no match for the elusive, delightful dipper

A dipper is a sturdy, starling-sized bird with dark chestnut livery and spectacular white breast noticed occasionally at water courses. It can wade under streams holding steady in currents using its powerful wings and un webbed claws while searching for food.

It turns over river bed stones looking for tiny insects especially the larvae of the caddisfly encased in a cocoon.

Cinclus cinclus hibernicus or gabhan dubh uisge is a distinctive Irish sub–species of a bird whose range extends from Portugal across Europe to the Urals and mountains of central southern Siberia and western China.

Some birds from there migrate to the Baltics and Denmark but the Irish birds rarely move far from their home territories.

It has been many years since I was as fortunate as a regular correspondent in south Kerry who sighted one at a stream in the Mount Brandon area last week and caught the iPhone image reproduced here.

Coincidentally, over Easter, an angling enthusiast tending a botanical area on a Dublin streetscape, saw a dipper recently near a waterfall on the river Dodder.

An early dipper memory for me was at the Delvin River at Gormanston, the boundary of Fingal and Meath, and then later at the river Mattock, a tributary of the Boyne near Slane, where two courses conjoin and where, in a deep pool, a ferox trout lurked and once emerged in a great leap to startle the human shadows casting flies for fish.

Persons with fishing rods at such places will occasionally look for encased caddisfly larvae under stones, competing with the dipper which is more earnest in its searching, nodding and bobbing on perching rocks in little gestures of courtesy.

When a dipper blinks, its eyelids reveal a striking white to match its dazzling breast.

On its underwater walkabout its eyes are protected by a third lid, which may be noticed when the bird is perching, folding over the eye as if winking.

As well as caddis-seeking, the bird will look for mayflies, stone flies, tiny crustaceans and small fish and will go to work in all weathers.

The naturalist Mark Cocker watched a dipper enter ice-fringed water up to 30 times to emerge with caddis cocoons which it smashed open off the ice with a few deft blows.

Nest building for these birds begins in February, usually a football-shaped structure of moss and grass lined with leaves in a crevice under an overhanging bank or under a bridge or behind a waterfall — and once in the boot of an old partly submerged car in a river in Co Tyrone.

Four to six eggs are laid, incubated by the female. The birds are highly territorial, defending their stretch of river while breeding.

And now, a dog note.

A new Border collie puppy acquired for Mount Brandon rambles has got off to a historic start: ‘Milo’ and master saw their first Kerry swallow zoom in over the holiday weekend — surely a happy omen for good birding days ahead.