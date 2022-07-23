| 20.9°C Dublin

Why you should stop making (and inviting friends to) pointless WhatsApp groups

Groups are popping up for everything from hen dos to simple dinners – and we’re thrown into notification chaos

Who among us doesn&rsquo;t live in fear of our WhatsApp group content being made public? (Getty Images) Expand

Harriet Marsden

Squinting at my phone screen, I wondered if I was losing my mind – as well as my vision. I could have sworn Rosie’s 30th birthday party was taking place at the end of the month. So why were multiple strangers jabbering about plans for tonight? I was in fact, in two separate WhatsApp groups – both for Rosie’s 30th.

Two different Rosies, two birthday parties. Two tangled drainclogs of notifications obscuring the details, from people I don’t know and likely won’t speak to again. But thanks to the artificial immortality of a WhatsApp group, we’ll be locked together forever. A digital escape room where we scramble for a polite way out. I archive them both, to silence the notifications. I’m still not sure where either party is.

