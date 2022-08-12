| 12°C Dublin

Why when Tommy Lee posts a full-frontal nude, is it less offensive to Instagram than my curves in a bikini?

I’ve been penalised by Meta twice for supposedly violating their community guidelines, despite the pictures I posted featuring no nudity 

Lola Mendez

Mötley Crüe’s drummer, Tommy Lee, took to his Instagram feed on Thursday to post a full-frontal nude — which goes against the social media platform’s community standards. In the picture, Lee is completely naked, with his penis is fully exposed. It seems as if he knew that what he was doing — exposing himself without the consent of viewers — was wrong as he captioned the NSFW photo with a single word: “Ooooopppsss.” At least four hours later, the publicly posted d**k pic of the 59-year-old heavy metal rocker remained on his Instagram feed.

Many of the drummer’s 1.5 million followers called Lee out for his faux pas in the comments of the scandalous Instagram post. ”TOM YOU CANT POST THIS ON INSTAGRAM,” read one comment; “So we just gon pretend nothing happened huh,” added another. According to Fox News, Lee eventually deleted the naked photo from his feed.

