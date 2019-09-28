Why retinol is the most valuable ingredient to add to your skincare regime

Long hailed for its ability to clear a massive array of skin issues, retinol has been proven to clear acne, regenerate collagen, clear pigmentation, plump out wrinkles, delete age spots and give our skin its glow and softness back. After decades of studies, retinol has more than earned its bona fide skin saviour status.

But is this all sounding too good to be true? Yes and no. Yes, retinol is near mythical in its skin-perking abilities, but it can come at a price. Retinol is an extremely potent ingredient that has to be used precisely, or it can result in skin redness, irritation, peeling, rawness and itchiness. Retinol can be a faffy skincare product to use, as it can be a complicated process of building up your skin's tolerance to it. It also makes our skin super sensitive to the sun and sunscreen must be used as its skincare twin.

However, there may be help on the horizon, as a huge breakthrough in recent times has been making waves in the beauty world - the discovery of bakuchiol. This is a plant-based retinol alternative (derived from an Indian seed) that has been proven to be as good as retinol but with zero irritation. I've road tested a few options for you so you can maybe give this stellar skincare ingredient a go yourself.

Natural Approach

Pregnant and breastfeeding mums can't use retinoids. However, there is a natural alternative that closely mimics retinol's skin-boosting properties. And it is Meghan Markle approved. Eminence Organic Bamboo Firming Fluid, €63, from salons nationwide and eminence.ie.

3 of the best retinol and bakuchiol products

Best budget buy

The Ordinary

Retinol products have traditionally been very expensive, but that all changed with The Ordinary, which has a huge array of well priced retinol products. My favourite formulation combines next-gen retinoid actives - a 2pc concentration of granactive retinoid and pure retinol. The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, €9.80 from pharmacies, Arnotts and Brown Thomas nationwide and theordinary.com

Best for sensitive skin

Skinician

If you have super reactive skin, but still fancy trying retinol, this gem may be for you. It has a low dose of retinol so will be gentle and calm on sensitive skin (but will take longer to see results). Just pop this overnight treatment on to reduce pigmentation, lines, wrinkles, refine pores and firm skin. Skinician Ageless Overnight Retinol Powerbalm, €76 from skinician.com and beauty salons nationwide.

Best retinol alternative

Ole Henriksen

Bakuchiol is the plant-based ingredient that's been discovered to be as effective as retinol in improving skin tone - but with none of the peeling, redness and rawness that can come from usual retinol use. This natural option is made with a concentration of AHAs (exfoliating acids) and bakuchiol to gently and naturally improve skin. Ole Henriksen Goodnight Glow Retin-ALT Sleeping Crème, €60 from Boots nationwide.

How to use the skincare wonder?

What are retinols?

Retinoid is the umbrella term used to describe skincare products that are a pure form of vitamin A. You can get prescription formulas like Retin-A from your doctor that contain high amounts of retinoic acid. Over-the-counter products, known as retinols, are less potent and take longer to work. You can start using retinol in your 30s, when you start noticing signs of fine lines and wrinkles.

Why use retinol?

Retinol is the one skincare ingredient that has been clinically proven to reduce wrinkles, plump out skin, diminish scars, clear acne, age spots and pigmentation. It's a gold star skincare ingredient.

What are the potential downsides?

Retinol can cause skin irritation. Common side effects include dry and flaky skin, peeling, redness and itchiness. Retinoids make our skin way more sensitive to UV sunburn, damage and pigmentation. It cannot be used during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

How do you use retinol

* Do a patch test first.

* Apply a tiny amount (pea-size for your whole face) at night only.

* Start off very slowly (apply every second or third night) so your skin can get used to it. You can then work your way up to applying it every night if you wish.

* Apply before your usual moisturisers.

* Do not use during the daytime. Retinoids make our skin more sensitive to UV sunburn, damage and pigmentation. Using a daily SPF is a non-negotiable part of using retinoids.

* Never use on broken skin.

* Use a tiny amount around the nose and avoid your eyes.

* When pregnant or breastfeeding, it is recommended to avoid any skincare products containing retinoids

* Some formulas may need to be refrigerated.

