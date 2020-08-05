| 17.7°C Dublin

Why I'm bucking the trend and want Tampax to be banned

Amanda Brunker

The ad used the format of a talk show to discuss tampons Expand

I’M going to buck the trend and say Tampax should be banned. Not the TV commercial that recently generated a paltry 84 complaints and was pulled – how Oirish – but the products themselves.

As a 46-year-old woman, I’ve tried all the sanitary products at some stage, and I can tell you that Tampax are the most over-priced and the applicator is more of a hindrance than a help.

I’m sure the company is overjoyed with all the positive publicity. The ad in question was a simple, conversation-style commercial designed to educate young women on how to use tampons properly.

