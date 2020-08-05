I’M going to buck the trend and say Tampax should be banned. Not the TV commercial that recently generated a paltry 84 complaints and was pulled – how Oirish – but the products themselves.

As a 46-year-old woman, I’ve tried all the sanitary products at some stage, and I can tell you that Tampax are the most over-priced and the applicator is more of a hindrance than a help.

I’m sure the company is overjoyed with all the positive publicity. The ad in question was a simple, conversation-style commercial designed to educate young women on how to use tampons properly.

The phrase “You gotta get ’em up there girls” was what upset folk the most, and it’s obvious the product is so badly designed that they actually needed a commercial to explain howto use it.

Expand Close Amanda Brunker Pictures: VIPIRELAND.COM / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Amanda Brunker

Read More

I understand that half the population are probably cringing while reading this, but imagine how crappy it is for those of us who have experienced decades of this discomfort and usually do so quietly.

Most of the times I’ve tried to use Tampax, the tampon has got stuck in the non-eco-friendly plastic bit and I’ve ended up throwing them in the bin, leaving me hugely frustrated.

I honestly take no satisfaction in discussing this. I know younger women are more open to venting about their bodily functions.

I’m not a prude, and I applaud all fellow feminist writers who are talking about their periods.

It’s just not something I usually focus on.I feel my voice is better used here informing people about the fallout from buying puppies from dodgy breeders or giving out about Trump.

However, considering the current horror around a tampon TV ad, I feel that as an older – and, dare I say it, wiser and more experienced woman – it’s my duty to pass on this information to younger girls.

I mean, not only are they tricky to use, but a box of Tampax can cost nearly €5.

Depending on your flow (sorry, lads), you might need more than one box.

That’s a lot of money for those on a budget, and it’s why period poverty is a very real thing.

Last year, author Marian Keyes got behind an initiative to collect sanitary products for those who can’t afford them.

I haven’t heard much talk of it recently, but women should get these products free.

Let’s face it, if periods were a male issue they’d be giving them away with pints.

Sadly, women don’t get any sanitary products free, and unless they buy generic, own brand tampons or sanitary pads from supermarkets (always buy them in the supermarket, ladies), they’ll be charged a small fortune.

Trust me, tampons aren’t that difficult to use, and they don’t need a wasteful plastic applicator to position them either.

Life is frustrating enough, so just keep it simple. If you think a branded tampon works better, you’re dead wrong.